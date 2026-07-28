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A$AP Rocky’s Tour Is Actually a PUMA SS27 Preview

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Whereas other brands preview forthcoming collections at fashion week and special showrooms, A$AP Rocky and PUMA are revealing their next round of collaborations on stages across the nation.

A$AP Rocky is currently on the North American leg of his Don't Be Dumb tour, where he is not only performing songs from his recent (and long-awaited) album but casually flexing unreleased PUMA sneakers. Yes, you read that right.

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Specifically, our Lord Pretty Flacko wore a collaborative PUMA Straycat sneaker, featuring colorful wavy-patterned uppers and what looks like Vibram outsoles.

He has also taken the stage in his most recent PUMA Suede sneaker. There have also been sightings of a second purple-ish pair, which is expected to drop sometime next year.

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It's almost like a PUMA Spring/Summer 2027 preview with an A$AP Rocky performance in the background.

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Jokes aside, everyone wins with this business move. Rocky brings PUMA on stage with him, while his footwear for the tour gets covered. Plus, fans get to see first-hand what's coming next from their prettiest rapper.

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Can't knock that.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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