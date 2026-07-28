A$AP Rocky’s Tour Is Actually a PUMA SS27 Preview

Whereas other brands preview forthcoming collections at fashion week and special showrooms, A$AP Rocky and PUMA are revealing their next round of collaborations on stages across the nation.

A$AP Rocky is currently on the North American leg of his Don't Be Dumb tour, where he is not only performing songs from his recent (and long-awaited) album but casually flexing unreleased PUMA sneakers. Yes, you read that right.

Specifically, our Lord Pretty Flacko wore a collaborative PUMA Straycat sneaker, featuring colorful wavy-patterned uppers and what looks like Vibram outsoles.

He has also taken the stage in his most recent PUMA Suede sneaker. There have also been sightings of a second purple-ish pair, which is expected to drop sometime next year.

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It's almost like a PUMA Spring/Summer 2027 preview with an A$AP Rocky performance in the background.

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Jokes aside, everyone wins with this business move. Rocky brings PUMA on stage with him, while his footwear for the tour gets covered. Plus, fans get to see first-hand what's coming next from their prettiest rapper.

Can't knock that.

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