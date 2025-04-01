Innovative Rainwear, Presented in the House That Rainwear Built

For its tenth fashion show, Rains invited guests into its new home.

The Danish brand has presented its functional weather gear at Paris Fashion Week since 2022. But for its Fall/Winter 2025 show, it skipped the journey to the French capital and opened the doors to its freshly opened headquarters on the outskirts of Aarhus, Denmark.

This is the homeland of all things Rains. The brand's founders, Philip Lotko and Daniel Brix Hesselager, grew up here and found inspiration in its drizzly climate.

“It had to be Aarhus. Its weather was the driving factor to launch Rains. It’s where we learned endurance and how to apply it to create rainwear,” says Hesselager. “It had to be the headquarters. Because it’s the truest representation of our brand.”

Rains 1 / 23

In the shiny new space, an industrial design of exposed concrete and silver steel interspersed with bits of wood furnishing, the warehouse played host to the fashion show. There, the Danish brand presented a 30-look collection of rainwear experimentation.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Titled FOREVER, the collection was a typically function-oriented selection for Rains. The Scandinavian label’s signature weatherproofing was utilized on everything from lightweight windbreakers to huge, sculptural puffer jackets, sometimes worn two at a time.

Waterproof PU, the signature Rains fabric, naturally appeared across the selection. However, there was also a strong focus on soft, hairy textures.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Fuzzy fabrics were interspersed into various looks — a bewhiskered pair of pants here, a bushy ushanka hat there — leading up to the finale: a floor-length coat covered in hairy strands of fabric, almost like a ghillie suit, while its upper half was crafted from a contrasting shiny weatherproof material.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As Johanne Dindler, Head of Design, noted, the show was an evolution “starting with our more muted pieces and building up to a louder finale. Ready for the most extreme weather.”

In that sense, Fall/Winter 2025 was a manual on how to deal with cold, wet conditions like those the Rains founders experienced in Denmark: weatherproof PU suits for rainy days, head-to-toe hairy suits for freezing temperatures.