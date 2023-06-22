Sign up to never miss a drop
Thanks To Rains, Paris Got Drenched

Tayler Willson

There's a wet look, then there’s the Rains wet look, and during the Danish label’s Spring/Summer 2024 presentation on June 22, Paris got absolutely drenched. Literally.

As models meandered around a desolate Parisian warehouse draped in outerwear crafted from Rains’ lightweight polyester fabric, with fluoridate-free polyurethane coated headwear and accessories to match, outside it was pouring. Apt, really.

Rains’ creative director Tanne Vinter delivered a timely array of hooded outerwear in a slew of colors as we've become accustomed to, which were then supplemented with more expansive designs, like frilly ponchos and cropped coats, ensuring things were kept both fresh and exciting.

While the show itself was impressive, its invitation was equally so.

What, at first, looked like an empty cardboard invitation soon turned into a fully-fledged show invite when water was applied: an apt summons from the Scandinavian outfit for their most expansive collection to date.

