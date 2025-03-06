RANRA's Artisan Technical Gear Is Both Archaic and Cutting-Edge

RANRA’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection is filled with contradictions of the best kind: The brand combines seemingly incompatible styles of craftsmanship to remarkable effect.

For example, its workwear is made from 100% silk. The soft, shiny fabric found on pajamas combined with heavy-duty blue-collar workwear — it doesn’t make sense, right? Except, in RANRA’s world, it does. By using silk, its spring workwear becomes more breathable for the warmer seasons.

Then there’s the technical fabrics, something RANRA, being an outdoorsy brand, is known for. These are developed with Majocchi, an Italian company making cutting-edge fabrics for militaries and fashion brands (such as Stone Island, The North Face, and Supreme) alike.

The fabrics have been lab-tested by Majocchi’s engineers, but they’ve also been colored through natural dyes and handled using historic techniques. Again, a brilliant contradiction in processes.

RANRA’s traditional craftsmanship, dedication to using natural materials, and focus on functional outdoor gear truly take it to some unexpected places.

Its SS25 collection, titled náttúra (Icelandic for natural, using co-founder Arnar Már Jónsson’s mother tongue) is available now at select retailers.

At the surface level, RANRA isn't proposing anything too novel: the grey area between functional gear and fashion is a rapidly expanding market. However, the brand produces fashionable, functional clothing with a finesse that's rare to find.