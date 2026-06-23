Fashion Week's Freshest Clothes Are Already Repaired

After four days of sweltering heat and seasoned designers proving they’ve still got it, Milan Fashion Week wraps up with more questions than answers. Who is going bouldering wearing Prada? How can a whopping 160 Giorgio Armani outfits still not feel like enough? And why were so many new clothes already destroyed or repaired?

Ralph Lauren, of all people, answered the latter with archetypal simplicity. These new-old clothes are art.

“Some of the most remarkable traditions are those that celebrate the passage of time,” Mr. Lauren said in a statement about his unbeatable Spring/Summer ‘27 collection. “Where wear becomes character, repair becomes art, and every stitch creates a new patina.” He’s not wrong. These clothes aren't patched out of necessity but to underscore the intrinsic beauty of well-loved wearables.

Lauren, for his part, collaborated with menswear label KUON and its affiliated gang of grannies, the Sashiko Gals, which both specialize in the traditional craft of slow-stitched boro patchwork and sashiko threadwork.

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Ralph’s pinnacle Purple Label presented blazers, overcoats, and waistcoats of tattered denim refinished by KUON and the Sashiko Gals, but a pair of beige chinos from Ralph Lauren Polo, which shared the runway with Purple Label, stole the show with paint splats and panels of exquisitely unnecessary repair.

SHINYAKOZUKA

Also in Milan, baggy-panted newcomer SHINYAKOZUKA debuted similarly patched-up jackets, where irregular squares of handstitched fabric are layered atop each other, while Milanese local Simon Cracker’s huge jorts sport visible zig-zag stitching atop points of distress. Just prior to fashion week, JW Anderson debuted a Spring/Summer 2027 collection that also spotlighted patched-up jeans.

This represents a peak of interest in the ongoing movement of pre-worn-out clothes, one that makes the case for not only repairing well-loved favorites but actually buying new stuff that comes pre-repaired.

While we’re in a throw-away economy where clothes are less durable and thrown out more often than ever, luxury labels are romanticizing bygone eras when clothes weren’t quite so disposable.

In some ways, the concept of buying something expensive and new made to look like the handiwork of a blue-collar laborer irks me. But it comes with an important lesson, that clothes get cooler not only with wear but with repair. Otherwise plain chinos, jeans, and blazers gain an air of individuality that renders them distinct from all those other ordinary options out there.

Instead of tossing out worn-to-death staples, a little craftiness makes it better. We often talk about how loose threads and sun fading help give a garment personality, but the restorations of those things can be equally beautiful.

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They can even be, as Ralph points out, art.

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