Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Fashion Week's Freshest Clothes Are Already Repaired

Written by Tom Barker in Style

After four days of sweltering heat and seasoned designers proving they’ve still got it, Milan Fashion Week wraps up with more questions than answers. Who is going bouldering wearing Prada? How can a whopping 160 Giorgio Armani outfits still not feel like enough? And why were so many new clothes already destroyed or repaired?

Ralph Lauren, of all people, answered the latter with archetypal simplicity. These new-old clothes are art. 

Shop Ralph Lauren
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

“Some of the most remarkable traditions are those that celebrate the passage of time,” Mr. Lauren said in a statement about his unbeatable Spring/Summer ‘27 collection. “Where wear becomes character, repair becomes art, and every stitch creates a new patina.” He’s not wrong. These clothes aren't patched out of necessity but to underscore the intrinsic beauty of well-loved wearables.

Lauren, for his part, collaborated with menswear label KUON and its affiliated gang of grannies, the Sashiko Gals, which both specialize in the traditional craft of slow-stitched boro patchwork and sashiko threadwork.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Ralph’s pinnacle Purple Label presented blazers, overcoats, and waistcoats of tattered denim refinished by KUON and the Sashiko Gals, but a pair of beige chinos from Ralph Lauren Polo, which shared the runway with Purple Label, stole the show with paint splats and panels of exquisitely unnecessary repair.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Also in Milan, baggy-panted newcomer SHINYAKOZUKA debuted similarly patched-up jackets, where irregular squares of handstitched fabric are layered atop each other, while Milanese local Simon Cracker’s huge jorts sport visible zig-zag stitching atop points of distress. Just prior to fashion week, JW Anderson debuted a Spring/Summer 2027 collection that also spotlighted patched-up jeans.

This represents a peak of interest in the ongoing movement of pre-worn-out clothes, one that makes the case for not only repairing well-loved favorites but actually buying new stuff that comes pre-repaired.

While we’re in a throw-away economy where clothes are less durable and thrown out more often than ever, luxury labels are romanticizing bygone eras when clothes weren’t quite so disposable.

In some ways, the concept of buying something expensive and new made to look like the handiwork of a blue-collar laborer irks me. But it comes with an important lesson, that clothes get cooler not only with wear but with repair. Otherwise plain chinos, jeans, and blazers gain an air of individuality that renders them distinct from all those other ordinary options out there.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Instead of tossing out worn-to-death staples, a little craftiness makes it better. We often talk about how loose threads and sun fading help give a garment personality, but the restorations of those things can be equally beautiful.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

They can even be, as Ralph points out, art. 

Shop Jeans

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nobody Out-Ralphs Ralph Lauren
  • Ralph Lauren Was Always the First. Now, He has the Stamps to Prove It
  • Fashion's Favorite Hat Out-Luxed Itself
  • The "Polo Godfather" Who Made His Own Ralph
  • Workwear Pants That Are Clocking Overtime This Spring
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Techy Mary Jane Isn’t Just a Silver Bullet — It’s a Silver Ballerina
  • Fashion Week's Freshest Clothes Are Already Repaired
  • From Nike to Crocs, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • This Unexpected Collab Gave Us the Midnight Munchies
  • Even Jil Sander's Cleanest Clothes Have Complexes (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike’s Latest Game-Ready AF1 Just Made Accessorizing a Sport
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now