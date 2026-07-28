You Know Ralph Lauren Is Back When This Jacket Comes Out

Everything old is new again and Ralph Lauren is again on top of the world. The brand just presented its high-end Purple Label line alongside its entry-level Polo range at Milan Fashion Week to much fanfare, its quarter-zip jumper unexpectedly became the world’s hottest item at the end of last year, Google search data from the last five years shows a 40% increase in RL interest, and its revenues are higher than ever. You could say Ralph Lauren is back, except a monolith of modern fashion like Ralph never really goes away. Certainly, though, it’s in a good place.

And the biggest tell-tale sign of all is in how much its most famous logo, the Polo horse, keeps popping up on stylish folk. Artisanal Japanese denim collaborations are cool but the proof really is in the Polo.

And even amidst sweaty July, the Polo Harrington jacket is proving particularly popular, appearing in back-to-back outfits from two A-listers like Colman Domingo and Dua Lipa.

It’s a classic jacket, but I can’t remember the last time I saw anyone wearing it until these two appeared in quick succession. Ralph really is back.

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Domingo’s Harrington of choice is a forest green number he used for a spot of Ralph-maxxing on July 22, pairing the zip-up with an olive green Ralph polo shirt, checkered Polo cap, and doodled-over chino shorts by indie label Samuel Zelig, whose co-founder is a Ralph Lauren alumnus. Clearly, the summer heat won’t stop Domingo from wearing his favorite jacket, as he also layered it atop a tank top, wide-leg chinos, and checkered Vans Slip-On sneakers.

Simultaneously, Dua Lipa is also Ralph-maxxing through back-to-back Polo fits. A day after wearing a Ralph Lauren Polo shirt on July 20, she stepped out in New York in the same Harrington as Domingo, although hers is red and paired with a matching headscarf and blue jeans tucked into tall black boots. Another huge co-sign.

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It’s not like the Harrington jacket, one of the most enduring styles of outerwear, or Ralph Lauren, arguably America’s most successful fashion designer, needs either of these two style-savvy celebrities to sing their praises. But in the context of Ralph Lauren’s fantastic current form, it backs up everything else that’s in the air.

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