Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nobody Out-Ralphs Ralph Lauren

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Ralph Lauren
1 / 7

You know Ralph when you see Ralph. After almost 60 years at the top of the American fashion pyramid, the many signatures of Ralph Lauren have become codified as law. It’s tan double-breasted suits, it’s cute bears knitted into sweaters, it’s grail-level sporty anoraks — It's Ralph Lauren! And it always has been.

Recently, in the face of beautifully styled campaigns and historic runway collections, it’s been tempting to declare “Ralph is back.” However, that would ignore one vital fact: Ralph never left. Instead, as proven on June 19 Ralph Lauren is perfectly capable of reminding everyone that this is OG, which is vital work given how many designers still want to be Ralph. 

Shop Ralph Lauren
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Ralph Lauren hit Milan with a double whammy of Americana, just like last season, when the brand made its Milanese debut by combining Polo and its top-of-the-line Purple Label into one show. This time, it played out in two acts, Ralph Lauren Purple Label kicking things off and Polo following.

After all, church and state must remain separate.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Sharp pinstripe business suits led to loose light summer tailoring, which set the scene for denim set — in collaboration with Japanese label KUON and the Sashiko Gals, a band of Japanese grannies specializing in delicate hand-embroidery — from weathered-looking workwear to patchworked jackets where ragged denim scraps form the statement piece of a tuxedo. Workwear and eveningwear combined into one handsome, inherently American whole? That’s peak Ralph, and it just kept coming. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

When the Polo portion began, it offered more patchwork. Literally, in a sweater combining various midwestern motifs (another classic Ralph-ism) and a jacket comprised of countless little squares of flannel shirting fabric, and figuratively in its interweaving of seemingly disparate codes that all falls under the Ralph umbrella. 

There was that signature Polo prep, in the same breath as rugged militaria — epitomized by the loose camo pants and field jackets — “repaired” workwear, and, in another quintessentially Ralph move, a tuxedo topped off with a colorful patchwork baseball jacket. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

These looks aren’t much different from those produced by a strong cohort of young labels that rightly deem Ralph a god and engage in ample Ralph imitation. There are traces of the American style legend in streetwear’s increased prepiness, polo shirts enjoying a new lease of life, and everyone looking at boat shoes differently. But no one can out-Ralph Ralph.

Shop Ralph Lauren
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Ralph Lauren Was Always the First. Now, He has the Stamps to Prove It
  • Fashion's Favorite Hat Out-Luxed Itself
  • The "Polo Godfather" Who Made His Own Ralph
  • Workwear Pants That Are Clocking Overtime This Spring
What To Read Next
  • Nobody Out-Ralphs Ralph Lauren
  • Blazers Can Be Beautiful But These Are Actual Art
  • Here’s How to Rep Your Country Off the Pitch
  • This Vans Collection Makes Sneakers an Art Form
  • Yes, this Paper Fan Is (Almost) as Tough as a Bulletproof Vest
  • Nike’s Star-Spangled AF1 Is Patriotic Sportsmanship At Its Most Stylish (& Subtle)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now