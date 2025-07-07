You Wouldn’t Wear This Richard Mille, But You Might Race It

Richard Mille just dropped, *checks notes, a motorcycle?! That’s right. Out of nowhere, the master of seven-figure Swiss wristwear has teamed up with French motorcycle legend Brough Superior to create the RMB01, a hyper-limited, hyper-excessive track machine that looks more like a space-age tourbillon on two wheels than a traditional bike. Translation? It’s basically an RM case with handlebars.

Built over 18 months, the RMB01 motorcycle is what happens when horological obsession meets raw performance. It’s soft, skeletal, and surgically precise, a race-ready sculpture of carbon, titanium, and aluminum shaped with the same design logic Mille applies to his watches.

Skeletonized rims. Handlebar yokes hollowed like movement bridges. A crystal-capped speedometer that echoes a tourbillon barrel.

The design nods to early 1900s board track racers, lean, stripped-down machines reimagined with 2025-grade materials. But RM fans will spot familiar fingerprints too. The RMB01 feels like a cross between the featherweight RM 27-01 Rafael Nadal and the kinetic chaos of the RM 65-01 Chronograph.

If you don’t know Brough Superior, think of them as the Rolls-Royce of motorcycles. Beloved by icons like T.E. Lawrence, their bikes are hand-built, heritage-rich, and basically mechanical couture. Paired with Mille’s maximalist energy, you get the final boss of midlife crisis purchases, in the best possible way.

It may be Mille’s first motorcycle collab, but it’s far from their first ride with speed. From the Bugatti Tourbillon to McLaren supercars, Mille has always chased adrenaline. Like TAG Heuer with Porsche or IWC with Mercedes-AMG, the road and the wrist have long shared a fast-moving synergy, often resulting in some of the rarest wristwear and automotive feats in the space.

The Richard Mille x Brough Superior RMB01 is no exception. Only 150 will be made, each hand-assembled in France.

But if you do manage to ride one? Bonus points if you style it with your RM.

