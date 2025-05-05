The $1,400 Bible of Richard Mille Is Basically the Richard Mille of Books

79 astonishingly rare watches are necessary to create the ultimate, impossible-to-find collection of Richard Mille timepieces. Or, at least, that’s what luxury watch expert Fabienne Reybaud would have you think while reading a new coffee table book.

In Richard Mille: The Impossible Collection, published by luxury tome imprint Assouline, Reybaud has curated a selection of the Swiss luxury watch company’s most esteemed pieces of horology, ranging from an ultra-rare prototype of the original RM 001 (circa 2001) to the newly unveiled RM 16-02 with its labyrinthine skeletonized movement.

An ode to the “the ‘bad boy’ of contemporary high horology,” as Assouline calls it, the book charts how Richard Mille has changed the face of Swiss watchmaking in under 25 years. Not bad for a watch company founded in 2001.

Assouline

The company is famed for its high-tech materials, overtly artful craft, and partnerships with companies ranging from Italian automotive giant Ferrari to esteemed musician and Louis Vuitton creative director Pharrell. Celebs get the appeal of Richard Mille.

Indeed, Richard Mille watches are also known to cost a pretty penny, regularly hitting seven-figure price tags, and this book is similarly costly.

As with all books from Assouline’s “Ultimate Collection”, this 224-page book is hand-bound. Plus, it features a clamshell case with a metal plaque helping to make it weigh a staggering 17.8 lb and cost $1,400, which feels fitting given the scarcity and extraordinary priciness of Richard Mille timepieces.

The remarkably analogue book is available for pre-order now, the first issues are expected to be shipped on May 29.