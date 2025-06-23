Is King James’ Richard Mille Really Fit for a King?

Out of nowhere, King James and Richard Mille linked up to create a watch that’ll set you back nearly half a million dollars. Assuming that you can even get your hands on one of the 150 timepieces that'll ever be made, that is.

With LeBron James' wrist game boasting more six-figure watches than championship rings, the question writes itself: Is King James' Richard Mille watch really fit for a, well, king?

This marks James' first official Richard Mille collab, and surprisingly, the brand’s first with anyone in the NBA.

As momentous as the occasion was, its debut came casually: James simply sported his Richard Mille on-wrist at Fanatics Fest.

The watch, however, is anything but low key.

Appropriately dubbed the RM 65-01 “LeBron James,” the piece builds off one of RM’s most complex chronographs, the automatic split-seconds flyback. Add a Carbon TPT and yellow Quartz TPT case (read: space-age durability), and the build alone would make even the snobbiest horologist pause mid-lecture.

As for the James edition? You get full Lakers color treatment throughout, with his signature logo at 12 o’clock and his autograph etched on the caseback. So is this a watch fit for a king? Sort of. Sort of not.

Certainly a watch for a baller, in both senses of the word, but not quite the masterpiece you might've expected from someone with James' peerless taste.

For instance, James’ collection includes everything from iced-out Royal Oaks (James previously collaborated with AP) to god-tier Pateks. He knows quality, he knows top-tier timepieces.

His Richard Mille collab works, but imagine what a brand-new watch silhouette dedicated entirely to the NBA’s GOAT could’ve looked like.

Until then, this one’s for the crossover crowd, LeBron fans who just happen to need a $450,000 Richard Mille.

