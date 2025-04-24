A $2 Million Sapphire Case? Richard Mille Out-Milles Itself

Richard Mille continues its run of highly technical, ultra-limited material experiments. Its newly unveiled RM 75-01 Flying Tourbillon Sapphire is a watch that boldly pulls off some of the most difficult feats in watchmaking. And it has a price tag to match.

Blending cathedral architecture-inspired mechanics, ocean-like transparency, and microscopic mechanics, Richard Mille’s latest creation will set you back seven figures.

It’s a considerable investment, but we are talking about a Swiss watchmaker with a reputation for creating watches that live between space-age engineering and ultra-luxury. No surprise the brand aligns with others who share a similar DNA, like Ferrari.

All three versions of the RM 75-01 are encased in full sapphire, a material as unforgiving to sculpt as it is impressive on the wrist. Each case takes over 1,000 hours to produce, including 40 days of non-stop grinding before polishing even begins.

Color matching sapphire is notoriously tricky: Even the slightest variation in temperature or timing can cause uneven tones or bubbling, demanding next-level precision.

Richard Mille 1 / 7

Inside the case, you’ll find a fully skeletonized movement inspired by gothic architecture, with sweeping arches and open bridges designed to let light pour through the dial. The flying tourbillon and barrel appear to float midair, widely considered a pinnacle of high watchmaking.

The clear sapphire model starts at $2,018,000. The blue comes in at $2,238,000. The lilac pink — the most playful of the three, and my personal favorite — is priced at $2,258,000.The entirely clear sapphire version is limited to 15 pieces while the other 10 have been made of the other two variations.

This release also taps into a broader shift in the watch world: Material experimentation is in full swing. Hublot dropped new sapphire grails during Watches & Wonders and LVMH Watch Week. Meanwhile, Audemars Piguet expanded its lineup of colorful ceramics and titanium is everywhere. What once felt niche is quickly becoming the norm.

Richard Mille 1 / 6

(Translation: Your wristwear is about to get more colorful, and probably more durable.)

Of course, you don’t need to spend $2 million to get in on the action. Indie brands like ArtyA are offering sapphire-cased watches in the five-figure range.

But if you do have a few million burning a hole in your pocket and want to master the elements like you’re the Avatar, then yeah, the RM 75-01 might be the most extra (and flyest) way to do it.