First Look: At Rick Owens, It's Raining Men

Rick Owens' sublimely absurd runway stunts are almost as classic Rick as tunic tops and drop-crotch shorts. But even the king of the fashion week spectacle might've outdone himself for Spring/Summer 2026.

There, in a massive courtyard not far from his "Temple of Love" exhibit at the Palais Galliera, Owens' models dangled, inverted, from an enormous brutalist jungle gym as fountains of water exploded all around.

Hallelujah! It's raining men.

You could also make a strong case that Owens has yet to top his own antics, what with a legacy of impressive runway activations over the past decade and change.

The badass step group, the human backpacks, the parade of penises (NSFW), and even the sheer scale of last year's white-clad Rick Owens monks were all plenty potent.

Even the statue of Owens urinating at "Temple of Love" (again, NSFW) makes a case for all-time outrageousness, though it's tempered by his many other urination artworks.

But SS26 is the closest that a Rick Owens show has ever gotten to Las Vegas.

And nothing against the headline-worthy collection itself, mind you, what with its urinal-printed skirts and hulking sandal-sneakers.

It's just that all eyes were on everything but the clothes, at least temporarily.

