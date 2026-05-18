Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Coldest Air Max Is a Chunk of Ice

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Max Muse "Hydrogen Blue" sneaker might be the coldest pair yet.

The extra-chunky model appears in this tonal icy blue look, complete with shiny metallic overlays and classic mesh underlays. Nike has even iced-out its signature beefy soles, which are pumped with the brand's famous Air technology.

Shop Nike Air Max Muse

Nike's Air Max Muse is already bold by design. But Nike says, let's get even bolder. Throughout the model's debut, Nike has dressed it in many vibrant designs from bright monochromatic looks to full-on alien spins.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

With the summer on the horizon, the "Hydrogen Blue" pair is here to cool things down, bringing ice-cold energy to the season. It's literally a big beautiful chunk of ice (a compliment, by the way).

Retailing for $170, Nike's chill-blue Air Max Muse sneaker is now available on the brand's website.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike Gives Its Oldest Sneaker the Green Light for Landing
  • Nike’s Scaly Tennis Sneaker Is Part Reptile, All Luxury
  • Nike Brewed Its OG Sneaker to Perfection
  • Nike’s Subtle Yet Striking Air Max Makes Every Thread Count
  • Nike's Swoosh-Free Tennis Shoe Is Looking Like Luxury
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Newly Nude Node Mule Is Wellness Footwear At Its Brainiest
  • How Hiroshi Fujiwara Made His Dream Collaboration a Reality (EXCLUSIVE)
  • “I Enjoy Disruption”: Inside Salehe Bembury’s Expansion Into Uber-Colorful Football Kits
  • Nike's Chocolate-Coated Air Max Is Seriously Sweet
  • New Balance’s Miu Miu-Flavored Shoe Is a Sweet Strawberry Matcha Latte
  • adidas' Strappy Mary Jane Becomes Its Deer-est Ballet Sneaker
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now