Nike’s Coldest Air Max Is a Chunk of Ice

Nike's Air Max Muse "Hydrogen Blue" sneaker might be the coldest pair yet.

The extra-chunky model appears in this tonal icy blue look, complete with shiny metallic overlays and classic mesh underlays. Nike has even iced-out its signature beefy soles, which are pumped with the brand's famous Air technology.

Nike's Air Max Muse is already bold by design. But Nike says, let's get even bolder. Throughout the model's debut, Nike has dressed it in many vibrant designs from bright monochromatic looks to full-on alien spins.

With the summer on the horizon, the "Hydrogen Blue" pair is here to cool things down, bringing ice-cold energy to the season. It's literally a big beautiful chunk of ice (a compliment, by the way).

Nike

Retailing for $170, Nike's chill-blue Air Max Muse sneaker is now available on the brand's website.

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