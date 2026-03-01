Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Salomon Celebrates Spring With the Sweetest Mary Jane. Pardon, Marie-Jeanne

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
Salomon
As a brand whose goal is to open the outdoors to everyone through stylish, technical design, it comes as no surprise that Salomon is deeply in tune with the seasons.

But it’s not all about performance-driven protection against the elements. Sometimes a label just wants to show its joy that brighter weather is on the horizon. Meet the Salomon RX Marie-Jeanne Alpen Blossom.

Imagined in a selection of soft greys and blues, the Salomon RX Marie-Jeanne Alpen Blossom is designed to mimic the season of awakening, rebirth, and the blossoming of spring.

Perfectly in line with the elegant colorway is the Mary Jane construction, featuring a buckled fastening across the vamp. The pump silhouette is a go-to right now, with everyone from adidas to Converse, and now Salomon adding this cute variation to their rotation.

One thing that connects all of the Mary Jane sneakers that we’re seeing is that the sole unit remains unchanged, reiterating that these still carry the original sneaker DNA.

Here, the sole unit feels particularly at odds with the graceful upper, and we love it. Against the pastel upper and floral motifs, the rugged sole unit reminds us that this is a Salomon design and it’s really made for enjoying spring in all its glory.

So buckle up and hit the trails as the weather improves, remembering to take in all the beautiful signs of the seasons changing, including the Marie Jeannes on foot.

