From Nike to On, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

​This week’s selection sees fresh chapters in long-running collaborations — such as Nike x NIGO, and Kith x Salomon — as well as a notable leather-bound addition to New Balance's Made in UK range.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

On Cloudtilt Remix Alloy/Ivory

Release Date: February 5

Editor's Notes: On shoes are everywhere right now. There's no demographic that hasn't yet embraced a favorite style by the Swiss brand. The one thing that connects them all? Wild comfort. The On Cloudtilt Remix, too, offers the kind of bounciness we've come to associate with On's high-tech, instantly recognizable sole units. Coming in as sleek and simplistic a packaging however, it's hard to imagine a sneaker this stylish could hold such intricate engineering. It looks so good as an everyday staple you'll what its capable of.

Nike Air Force 3 Low x NIGO Midnight Navy and Shadow Grey

Nike x Nigo Air Force 3 Low x NIGO $150 Buy at Nike

Release Date: February 6

Editor's Notes: Nike's Air Force 3 is understandably overshadowed by the Air Force 1. It must be tough to have an older sibling that literally everyone in the world knows and loves. Still, streetwear pioneer NIGO is doing his bit for the underrated silhouette, using it for a string of collaborative colorways. This one takes inspiration from Homecoming: think '80s varsity jackets & marching bands.

New Balance M991v1

New Balance Made in UK M991v1 $270 Buy at New Balance

Release Date: February 5

Editor's Notes: Not all New Balance sneakers are made equal. Some are part of the Made in UK range, which means they get extra special treatment in a small factory that's been running since 1982 in a small village called Flimby, Cumbria. This treatment comes in the form of elevated materials, in this case leather. Style with a pair of beaten brown corduroy pants for full points.

Salomon XT-WHISPER

Release Date: February 5

Editor's Notes: Salomon continues to pump out colorways that we can't help but include in our weekly roundup of the best sneakers. While most opt for the XT6, the big-brain move is to shift lanes and welcome the XT-WHISPER into your rotation. There are few better arguments for the silhouette than its new Almond Milk/Ftw Silver color palette.

ASICS Gel-Kayano 20

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: There's a lot to be said for the understated hues of, say, a leather New Balance M991v1 that works with everything in your wardrobe, but there's also something to be said for silver pairs that throw caution to the wind. Life's short, wear silver Gel-Kayano 20s whenever you get the chance.

Norda Bismuth

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: Norda deserves its flowers. The Canadian brand might not get the glossy headlines, but you can be sure that it's on the feet of the purists who really hit the most testing trails. The new Bismuth colorway of the Norda 002 is a great pickup this week, featuring a hard-wearing Vibram sole as expected, its Dyneema upper is super lightweight and looks amazing with a windowpane check against the murky green.

Kith x Salomon XT-Voyager 2 Black

Kith x Salomon XT-Voyager 2 $200 Buy at StockX

Release Date: February 6

Editor's Notes: Kith eschews its usual streetwear/preppy aesthetic for something much more industrial here. It's a welcome departure, and where better to break new, brutalist ground than on the Salomon XT-Voyager 2. Dressed in all black, this is a mean-looking shoe built for stomping through a dystopia AKA 2026.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.