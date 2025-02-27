Can Fashion’s Slickest Young Label Redeem Mid-Top Hikers?

In most cases, the worst thing a shoe can be is mid. Especially when it comes to classics like Nike’s Jordan 1 and adidas’ Superstar, mid-top shoes are the most disrespected sneakers around. But up-and-coming brand Rier has found a muse in mid-Salomon hiking shoes and it will not be told otherwise.

And if there’s anyone who can make the humble mid-top hiking sneaker stylish, it’s gotta be Rier.

The Rier x Salomon XA Mid GTX tactical boot is a technical marvel equipped with a waterproof Gore-Tex membrane that’s guaranteed to keep your feet moisture-free (from the outside, at least). But, really, the only way you’d know that this is a Rier collab is by the muted branding found on the inside of the tongue.

The muted colorway falls in line with the overarching military vibe of the shoe’s predecessor, the Salomon XA Forces Mid GTX boot, which was literally designed for tactical wearers in "crucial situations."

Militia-tinged clothing has been doing its big one within the style space for a while now. From camo cargos to bulletproof(ish) trail sneakers, it feels like all of clothing is running on military time. But Rier's affinity for hard-wearing, militant-minded Salomons isn't an ode to militaria.

For one thing, the brand really rocks with obscure Salomon models. For another, it ties in with Rier’s mountaineering inspirations: In August, it told Highsnobiety that its reimagined Salomon's XA Jungle running boot wore a tonal gray inspired by the shades of the Dolomites.

The decision to retool Salomon's high-top boot, which hits just beneath the calf, and the new ankle-grazing XA Mid GTX, available on the Highsnobiety Shop February 27 for $250, highlights Rier's ingenuity.

The young label’s been earning some rave acclaim from menswear types for its ultra-premium, ultra-wearable wool fleeces and classic Tyrolean vests and its oddball Salomons feel like a sort of minor mission statement: Rier takes the road less-traveled, literally.

Where most brands choose to take on more overtly fashion-y low-top Salomon silhouettes like Sandy Liang’s XT-Whisper and MM6 Maison Margiela's XT-4, Rier is platforming lesser-known Salomon builds and experiencing sell-out success in the process. Roger that.