Rihanna Casual 101: Supreme Coat, Vetements Hoodie, No Pants

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

In case you were wondering: Rihanna's style reign remains supreme, especially she wears Supreme.

The bad gal hit up her favorite restaurant in Santa Monica, Giorgio Baldi, outfitted a stylish, casual look — well, casual for Rihanna. We'll call it Rihana casual.

Her look included an oversized Vetements inside-out hoodie worn as a dress, topped with a snakeskin trench coat by Supreme. With a bold rep lip adding a pop of color, she finished the look with a Louis Vuitton by Marc Jacobs bag and a pair of Tom Ford's Padlock sandals (the snakeskin pairs, of course).

It's casual done the Rihanna way: snakeskin jacket, a massive hoodie to look like a dress, and no pants. As if trousers would stop the CFDA-awarded fashion icon from getting a look off.

Another secret to her casual slays over the years has been her sneaker game. Though there's no doubt she enjoys a good heel even while carrying a growing bump (as you can see), she's been known to flex a solid trainer here and there (adidas Sambas, Union LA 4s, etc.).

As of late, we've only seen Rih sport PUMAs, more than likely in honor of her revived partnership with the brand. By the way, we're patiently waiting for the two to drop something. Anything. Sorry, we just missed Fenty x PUMA.

Still, we suspect we'll be hearing updates from Rihanna and PUMA soon. In the meantime, we shall happily partake in her fashionable looks, as we always do — and keep listening to fan-made music until the album drops.

