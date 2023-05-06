Fans Want New Rihanna Music, So They’re Making It for Her

The Navy isn't playing games. They're making sure they get new Rihanna music one way...or another.

A couple of days ago, TikTok user @casadimusic — also a music producer, per their bio — shared a new remix on the video-based platform, turning one of Rihanna's interviews into a song.

When asked about her firstborn at the 2023 Met Gala — of which she and A$AP Rocky closed the red carpet in late fashion — Rihanna replied, "I'm in love. I'm obsessed, and I don't even feel guilty about it."

It was with those first five words — "I'm in love. I'm obsessed" — that Casa Di created a new remix, repeating Rihanna's lines and adding a beat to the background. And the "I'm In Love I'm Obsessed Rihanna x Casa Di Remix" was born.

The TikTok itself has already reached a million views, while the remix has been used as a sound on over 800 TikTok videos.

A Twitter user reposted the TikTok on the bird app, captioning it, "we gonna get that Rihanna album by any means necessary." As I said, no games are being played. But patience, Navy. I know we've heard it before, but new Rihanna is coming.

The Barbadian billionaire recently sat down with Vogue, revealing that she wants to finally release her R9 album this year (yes, as in 2023). "Like, honestly, it'd be ridiculous if it's not this year," Rihanna stated.

While it's been seven long years since her last project Anti, we haven't been completely without music from the musician, though.

She teamed up with Pharrell from "Lemon" in 2018 and eventually broke her musical hiatus again with "Lift Me Up" and "Born Again" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

In Rihanna's defense, she's balancing a billion-dollar empire, being arguably the most fly mom, reviving the Fenty x PUMA collab, and — takes a deep breath — now being the newest Smurfette. Not to mention, she headlined the most-viewed Super Bowl halftime this year.

Miss Fenty is a busy woman, and greatness (new music) takes time. Though, I'll admit: my ears long for some new Rih, too.

The TikTok Rih-mix is not the first time folks have taken Rihanna's musical career into their own hands. There are also a couple of AI-generated Rihanna covers circling the internet, alongside some hilarious Drake ones.