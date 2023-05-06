Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Fans Want New Rihanna Music, So They’re Making It for Her

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

The Navy isn't playing games. They're making sure they get new Rihanna music one way...or another.

A couple of days ago, TikTok user @casadimusic — also a music producer, per their bio — shared a new remix on the video-based platform, turning one of Rihanna's interviews into a song.

When asked about her firstborn at the 2023 Met Gala — of which she and A$AP Rocky closed the red carpet in late fashion — Rihanna replied, "I'm in love. I'm obsessed, and I don't even feel guilty about it."

It was with those first five words — "I'm in love. I'm obsessed" —  that Casa Di created a new remix, repeating Rihanna's lines and adding a beat to the background. And the "I'm In Love I'm Obsessed Rihanna x Casa Di Remix" was born.

The TikTok itself has already reached a million views, while the remix has been used as a sound on over 800 TikTok videos.

A Twitter user reposted the TikTok on the bird app, captioning it, "we gonna get that Rihanna album by any means necessary." As I said, no games are being played. But patience, Navy. I know we've heard it before, but new Rihanna is coming.

The Barbadian billionaire recently sat down with Vogue, revealing that she wants to finally release her R9 album this year (yes, as in 2023). "Like, honestly, it'd be ridiculous if it's not this year," Rihanna stated.

While it's been seven long years since her last project Anti, we haven't been completely without music from the musician, though.

She teamed up with Pharrell from "Lemon" in 2018 and eventually broke her musical hiatus again with "Lift Me Up" and "Born Again" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

In Rihanna's defense, she's balancing a billion-dollar empire, being arguably the most fly mom, reviving the Fenty x PUMA collab, and — takes a deep breath — now being the newest Smurfette. Not to mention, she headlined the most-viewed Super Bowl halftime this year.

Miss Fenty is a busy woman, and greatness (new music) takes time. Though, I'll admit: my ears long for some new Rih, too.

The TikTok Rih-mix is not the first time folks have taken Rihanna's musical career into their own hands. There are also a couple of AI-generated Rihanna covers circling the internet, alongside some hilarious Drake ones.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    For Some Reason, Jared Leto’s Still Wearing His Cat Costume

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Kendrick Lamar's "To Pimp A Butterfly" Special Edition Vinyl Is Gucci-Cladded

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Usher? Chris Brown? What's Going On??

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    F1 Drivers' Miami Race Style, Ranked from Best to Worst

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    When Did Will Poulter Start Looking Good?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    New Balance's 2023 Grey Day Is Stacked

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023