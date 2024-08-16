Rihanna Is Officially (& Literally) a J'adore Star

ICYMI: Rihanna is the face of Dior's J'adore fragrance. Major. And on August 16, Dior launched first looks at a campaign featuring the Bajan megastar. Even more major.

With the gilded halls of Versailles as a backdrop, the billionaire mogul enters her golden hour with Dior, quite literally radiating in the visuals captured by Steve Klein. Given Rihanna's previous Dior campaigns took place at the luxurious palace, it's like the pair picked up where they left off.

In her appointment to literal J'adore star, Dior describes Rihanna as being born for the role. "J'adore returns to the origins of a dream in gold offered to women for 25 years," the brand says in a press statement. "A dream perfume that Rihanna has always loved, as though she were destined for it."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

After a lengthy hiatus, Rihanna quenched Dior fans' thirst in January, appearing at the brand's haute couture show. And, of course, her comeback was nothing short of a stylish affair, with the musician outfitted in an incredibly chic silk taffeta jacket and skirt look — a perfect capture of Rihanna's mastery of timeless elegance and streetwear luxury.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Fast forward to June, Dior officially announces Rihanna as J'adore's new muse, a role previously held by Charlize Theron. As of May, Theron became the face of the house's jewelry and skin care imprints.

With Rihanna's long-awaited campaign moment here, it marks the beginning of a new era for J'adore — or, as Dior puts it, "the beginning of a new dream in gold."