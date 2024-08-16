Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Rihanna Is Officially (& Literally) a J'adore Star

Written by Aerin Daniel in Beauty

ICYMI: Rihanna is the face of Dior's J'adore fragrance. Major. And on August 16, Dior launched first looks at a campaign featuring the Bajan megastar. Even more major.

With the gilded halls of Versailles as a backdrop, the billionaire mogul enters her golden hour with Dior, quite literally radiating in the visuals captured by Steve Klein. Given Rihanna's previous Dior campaigns took place at the luxurious palace, it's like the pair picked up where they left off.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In her appointment to literal J'adore star, Dior describes Rihanna as being born for the role. "J'adore returns to the origins of a dream in gold offered to women for 25 years," the brand says in a press statement. "A dream perfume that Rihanna has always loved, as though she were destined for it."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

After a lengthy hiatus, Rihanna quenched Dior fans' thirst in January, appearing at the brand's haute couture show. And, of course, her comeback was nothing short of a stylish affair, with the musician outfitted in an incredibly chic silk taffeta jacket and skirt look — a perfect capture of Rihanna's mastery of timeless elegance and streetwear luxury.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Fast forward to June, Dior officially announces Rihanna as J'adore's new muse, a role previously held by Charlize Theron. As of May, Theron became the face of the house's jewelry and skin care imprints.

With Rihanna's long-awaited campaign moment here, it marks the beginning of a new era for J'adore — or, as Dior puts it, "the beginning of a new dream in gold."

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
CrocsClassic Boot Black
$65.00
Available in:
37/3838/3941/4242/4343/4445/4646/47
Multiple colors
Stone IslandPullover Hoodie Walnut
$435.00
Available in:
ML
SalomonACS Pouch 2 Iron
$45.00
Available in:
One size
Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • At the 2024 Olympics, Beauty Brands Put Their Game Face On
    • Beauty
  • Dior's Giant Skate Shoes Are Wonderfully Beefy (& Lewis Hamilton-Approved)
    • Sneakers
  • This Is Not a Rihanna Met Gala Outfit
    • Style
  • Rihanna Makes Creepin' in FENTY x PUMA Creepers Look Like Art (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • Why Are Famous People Obsessed With Cowboycore?
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • No One Wears A$AP Rocky's Ferrari-Tier PUMA Clothes Better Than A$AP Rocky
    • Style
  • From the podium to the Pompidou, Nike dominates the Paris Games
    • Culture
    • sponsored
  • New Balance's Dad Shoes Went Full Sporty Mary Jane
    • Sneakers
  • Rihanna Is Officially (& Literally) a J'adore Star
    • Beauty
  • When Did Celebrities' Chefs Become Celebrity Chefs?
    • Culture
  • Leave It to MUJI & Reebok to Make the Ultimate Minimalist Sneaker
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now