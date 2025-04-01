The Rolex Land-Dweller Watch Is Already a Classic

Rolex's Land-Dweller watch is self-described as a "a true milestone in the history of Rolex watches." And, indeed, the newest Rolex reflects a major moment in the storied timepiece house's history.

Revealed as part of Watches & Wonders 2025 (and first worn by Roger Federer), the Rolex Land-Dweller debuted in both 40mm and 36mm sizes. The former is realized in platinum or Oystersteel and white gold, the latter in Everose gold and diamonds.

The most affordable Rolex Land-Dweller 40 is priced at $14,900 (Oystersteel) while the platinum model retails for $63,500. And true devotees may opt for the Rolex Land-Dweller 36 in gold and diamonds for $88,300.

Simple stuff out of the way, what makes a Land-Dweller a Land-Dweller? It's all Rolex.

For starters, the Land-Dweller is recognizably Rolex, wearing a round metal case and matching bracelet, making it as classic as any of its forebears.

But it's also entirely unique. The Land-Dweller's bracelet, for instance, is a newly designed Flat Jubilee, riffing on the Rolex Datejust's Jubilee bracelet with a freshly flattened and polished shape as smooth as it is shiny.

And the Land-Dweller resituates the classic Rolex face atop a laser-etched honeycomb-like face, whose stark shade of white is appropriately described by Rolex as "intense." Inside, the first-of-its-kind Rolex calibre 7135 powers the specially designed Perpetual 1908 mechanical movement, which beats at a frequency of 5 Hz — another Rolex first. Its yellow gold weight is partially visible through the transparent case back.

Rolex is perhaps the most famous name in luxury watches, so synonymous with high-end timepieces that even those with zero knowledge of watches are fully aware of the Rolex brand.

And even the name of the new Rolex timepiece, "Land-Dweller," is so distinct that it inherently reiterates the watch's newness.

This is not a timepiece designed for divers nor pilots nor fancy dress. It's merely a beautiful, all-purpose, all-new Rolex watch.