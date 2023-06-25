sacai x Carhartt Is Back, Baby

Ah yes, sacai and Carhartt meet again.

Following their linkup earlier this year, the two minds return for a fresh offering of collaborative gear for the Spring/Summer 2024 season.

sacai's SS24 men's presentation offered tastes of sacai x Carhartt round two, from collaborative oversized parkas to reworked work jackets to colorblock jumpsuits — all embroidered with that co-branded logo featuring Carhartt's unmistakable motif.

A collaborative dress joined the procession of looks, boasting a classic Carhartt overall up top followed by a pleated skirt down below. 'Twas a perfect marriage of both names.

While the FW23 collab was quite stealthy, the latest brightens up with spring-worthy mint green, beige, and tan hues with the occasional hint of black for some tasteful contrast.

sacai's Carhartt team-up of reworked workwear fit right in amongst the brand's deconstructed dresses, exquisitely pleated tops, and perfectly chunky sandals and boots. Altogether, it made for tasteful new additions to the sacai universe.