Saint Laurent's Evening Cage Deserves to Be the "It" Bag

Fashion's endless pursuit of the "it" bag has resulted in countless beautiful creations. From the weird and whacky to sophisticated and stylish, handbags are arguably one of the most, if not the most, important accessory in the fashion industry; now, it's Saint Laurent's turn to serve the season's must-have carry.

Last year, competition for the next "it" bag was fierce. We'd barely recovered from the mass hysteria born of Jacquemus' teeny-tiny Le Chiquito bag, which sparked a revolution in size before Paris Fashion Week spun into action to highlight what 2023 would hold.

Paris Fashion Week (which will reveal itself once more next week) unlocked a world of fantasy ruled by bags of all shapes and sizes. From cookie bags to the infamous Diesel logo, faux fur, and weed, at PFW, it felt that the industry was diving into the deep end.

Saint Laurent, with its Evening Cage clutch bag, feels like a return to elegant sophistication.

Away with frills and fantastical tongue-in-cheek detailing, this bag deserves all of the love and attention for its simplistic craft, feeling like fashion from a far simpler time – it's artistic in its allure, for it stuns without demanding to be seen.

Made up of a combination of brass and lambskin, the Evening Cage is, as its name suggests, the perfect nighttime bag that cages your belongings, resulting in a showcase of sorts.

Barring the classic YSL logo at its center, the bag is finished with a ball clasp closure, while its minimalistic design is given strength with blank slates of red, blue, and black – each of which is available online now for $3,500.