eBay, Poshmark, Depop... Pharrell (EXCLUSIVE)

JOOPITER’s next stage is here. The luxury digital auction house founded by Pharrell Williams is expanding into the JOOPITER Marketplace, a 24/7 destination where the culture’s most dialed-in figures offload rare, personal artifacts. Think eBay if it was curated by industry-shaking creatives and every listing came with a story (or, at least, a more interesting story than "here's some stuff I found in my attic").

Launched in 2022, JOOPITER was never your grandpa’s auction house. It was blue-chip resale reimagined, like Sotheby’s but everything comes from the home of Hip Hop royalty or a streetwear pioneer. And

Pharrell didn’t just want to sell things. He built JOOPITER to reframe collecting, spotlighting cultural artifacts with real weight and lived-in legacy. This ain't Poshmark, Depop, or Vestiare Collective. But it's also not Christie's or Sotheby's.

Now, JOOPITER is expanding into a permanent Marketplace platform, alongside its usual auctions, and it’s kicking things off with a stacked cast that includes Tom Sachs, Lorraine Schwartz, Steven Victor, Infinite Archives' Easy Otabor, and Pharrell himself.

Expect samples from Pharrell's ICECREAM skate brand, sealed Daft Punk vinyl box sets, signed Sachs prints, and yes, high jewelry once owned by Liz Taylor.

But what makes JOOPITER Marketplace different isn’t just what’s being sold, it’s who it belonged to, and the lives these objects have lived. Think of them as enchanted objects from people in culture we celebrate.

“I archive everything I work on but I’ve realized I can’t keep it all. If these items can be enjoyed and seen, that’s better,” Easy Otabor tells Highsnobiety.

That’s what sets Marketplace apart from the average resale drop. It’s part museum, part mood board, part time capsule. And yeah, you can actually cop something mid-scroll.

For some collectors, it’s also a chance to give back: Proceeds from Otabor’s sale benefit both the Virgil Abloh Foundation and Theaster Gates’ Rebuild Foundation.

JOOPITER is about curating cultural relics. Where else can a watch and hip hop nerd score the RM 65-01 worn by Pharrell himself, or maybe — just maybe — one day get closer to the grail-level RM 052 Spaceman? The same one worn while producing some of my favorite songs?

If this is where collecting is going, count me in.

“It’s always a pleasure to be amongst friends and family," Otabor continues. "I believe in Pharrell’s vision with JOOPITER. What they’re doing really speaks to my generation and the nostalgia of things.”

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.