Skate Pioneer Tyshawn Jones Takes on Supreme for $26 Million

After working with Supreme since age 11, becoming a prominent member of its skate team, Tyshawn Jones’ $1-million-a-year endorsement arrangement with Supreme was wrongfully terminated, according to a new lawsuit.

In a complaint filed on May 12 in Manhattan Supreme Court, Tyshawn Jones is suing the streetwear giant to the tune of $26 million. His allegations state that after the unjust killing of his Supreme contract, the brand made malicious, false remarks about him which prevented him from securing future work.

The damages he’s seeking are $25 million for the falsities spread about him, plus $1,249,999 from the terminated contract. But how did we get to this point, where one of the most prominent partnerships in skateboarding is reaching a bitter end?

“The names ‘Tyshawn’ and ‘Supreme’ go hand-in-hand, akin to the relationship shared by Nike and Michael “Air” Jordan,” states the lawsuit filed by Jones. And there's some weight to this claim: Look to Supreme’s 2020 book published by Phaidon and authored by Supreme founder James Jebbia, for instance, and Tyshawn Jones is one of the two people on the front cover by way of its dustjacket.

The 26-year-old skater and two-time winner of Thrasher’s Skater of the Year award has also been front and center in many of the brand’s campaigns and skate videos. However, he also did modeling work elsewhere, and this is what Supreme claims caused the termination of their contract.

Photos of Jones wearing a Superman sweater from Marc Jacobs and NIGO’s collaboration broke an exclusivity clause in their contract, claimed Supreme. But Jones says otherwise.

In the lawsuit, he lists many other examples where he has modeled in photoshoots wearing designer clothing, a 2024 article on Highsnobiety where Jones models Louis Vuitton being one of the mentioned instances (Jones has since become a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador).

“We don’t want to get in your way; so long as you’re not doing anything for another skate[boarding] brand, or a skateboarding team, we don’t have a problem with it, and don’t want to stand in the way of you making money,” is the reply Jones claims he got from Supreme in response to him modeling for other brands.

According to the skater, his contract was prematurely terminated in September 2024 because Supreme was trying to balance its books.

Although it was already publicly announced that summer, EssilorLuxottica acquired Supreme in October 2024 from VF Corporation, paying $1.5 billion (that’s $6 million less than what VF Corporation paid for Supreme in 2020). Jones’ lawsuit claims he was kicked out of the brand to “free up capital following the recent acquisition of its brand,” and “wrongfully deprive Tyshawn of the value of shares he held in Supreme, the full value of which could only be realized if he was employed at the time the new acquisition closed.”

And this isn’t the only shady piece of business allegedly done by Supreme. According to the lawsuit, members of the brand, including founder James Jebbia, told third parties they had to kick Jones off the skate team because of his breaching of contract. This is false, as far as Jones is concerned, and he claims it caused him to lose work with other brands, hence the $25 million in damages he’s seeking.

A lot has been said about Supreme’s declining streetwear relevance in recent years and how this could be linked to its declining profits. If Tyshawn Jones’ claims are true, then the brand is taking extensive measures to improve its bottom line, abruptly cutting ties with a notable figurehead who's been involved with Supreme for over half his life.

Certainly, regardless of the result of this lawsuit, it is a sad way for an influential, longstanding streetwear partnership to end.