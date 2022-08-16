Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Ye Gods, Pixar & Porsche Made 'Cars' IRL

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
sally-cars-porsche-911-pixar-auction-price (4)
Porsche
1 / 2

There are a lot of weird questions I have about the Cars universe. Do the anthropomorphized cars have children? If so, how? If not, who made them? Why? But, of all the things that keep me up at night about Cars, I never once pondered how they'd look in real life.

And, yet, that's exactly what Porsche and Pixar brought to life with this one-off custom Sally Carrera car.

You know what, though — Sally doesn't look nearly as scarring as I'd have expected of a vehicle with monstrous windshield eyes and mouth. Something about the Cars characters inherently looking like real-world cars softened the blow, I suppose.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

My trepidation over how cartoon characters are translated into the real world comes from abominations like the original Sonic the Hedgehog design that got meme'd to death a couple years ago.

Now, no hate to the animators who had to work double-time to rework the animated Sega mascot but the original Sonic's little human teeth were some real nightmare fuel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Anyways, Porsche and Pixar translated Sally from Cars into the real world without any issue.

In fact, the results are shockingly slick, looking all the world like the newest attraction at Disneyland.

Porsche
1 / 2
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Sally is street-legal and was painstakingly built around the body of an existing Porsche 911 Carrera GTS, which is appropriate given her last name (it's "Carrera").

It took ten months of work to create Sally in real-life, with work beginning back in November 2021. The finished design is impressively in-depth and includes plenty of subtle touches, like "Sally Special" branding throughout and a recreation of Sally's pinstriping "tattoo."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

“We had great fun creating 911 Sally Special and it's the first time we've worked on a project of this kind,” Jay Ward, Creative Director of Franchise of Pixar, said in a statement. “We decided early on that we wanted to create a completely drivable 911 — inspired by Sally Carrera, but just not an exact copy.”

“The customisation elements are detailed and extensive. 911 Sally Special was one of the most intense, emotional and detailed Sonderwunsch projects our team has worked on,” Boris Apenbrink, Director Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, continued. “One example is that the car is painted in Sallybluemetallic, a custom paint that was hand-applied specifically for this project.”

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Porsche
1 / 4

Apenbrink also cited Sally's unique rims as another major challenge.

As if there wasn't enough work put into this project, there's an additional collectible angle.

Sally's owner will also receive a 911 Sally Special Chronograph watch, indoor car cover, wheel rack with additional wheel set, a book about the production behind Porsche's Sally Special, and original concept drawings from Porsche's Shuichi Yamashita and Pixar's Bob Pauley.

Porsche
1 / 2

Oh, yes, about Sally's future owner.

The best news about all this is that Sally wasn't merely designed to show off the skill of Porsche's craftspeople. Instead, Sally will be auctioned off on August 20 by RM Sotheby's during Monterey Car Week for charitable intent.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Specifically, some of the proceeds generated by Sally's sale will go to Girls Inc., which promotes "direct service and advocacy" in the lives of young women, and UNHCR, an organization that "ensures the safety and protection" of Ukrainian refugees.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceM2002RG Night Tide
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosOilcloth Tote Bag Hunter Green
$425.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciRunning Man Hoodie Grey
$110.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Comfiest "Dad Shoe" Runner Goes Full HOKA Mode
  • Pedro Pascal Goes A$AP Rocky Mode
  • Porsche and the Norman Foster Foundation Dream a New Venice
  • Only Action Bronson Makes New Balance Sneakers This Weird & This Good
  • CLOT's Next Beautiful adidas Gazelle Goes Clarks Mode
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now