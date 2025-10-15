Start Your Engines, Then Your Porsche Toaster

Have you ever loved a vintage Porsche so much that you wish you could bring it into your kitchen? Luxury appliance maker Smeg might have something for you.

Together with German grail-maker Porsche, Smeg reimagines everyday appliances through a shared design language built on performance, turning your morning coffee into a small act of automotive worship.

This includes racing-themed refrigerators, matching fully automatic coffee machines, and a set of speedy blenders, kettles, and toasters for when you’re racing out into the world.

Each piece gets the Porsche treatment through matte-black accents, subtle striping, and those clean, sculptural silhouettes layered over Smeg’s signature mid-century minimalism.

The palette leans on Porsche’s Carrara colors, the same ones you’d spot while building your dream car online. But the star of the show, the one clearly sitting in pole position, is the set honoring the Porsche 917 KH, one of the most storied machines in automotive history

The car that helped Porsche secure its first overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1970 now lives on in spirit through a striking red Smeg FAB28 refrigerator and a matching fully automatic coffee machine, each limited to just 1,970 numbered units.

This isn’t Smeg’s first rodeo. The brand doesn’t collaborate often, but when it does, it goes big, tapping names like Supreme, Mario Bellini, Disney, and Coca-Cola. Born out of postwar Italy as a maker of enamel metal goods, Smeg has evolved into the Prada of kitchen gear, all curves, color, and nostalgia.

As for today’s collection, it arrives on October 15 via Smeg’s official website and select Porsche stores. If you’re planning to get your hands on this capsule, you’ll have to move fast, like a supercharged Porsche 911 flying down Nürburgring’s straightaway.

It’s fridge-sized, Porsche-designed nostalgia. And that’s hard to compete with.

