Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Samsung & Maison Margiela Revive Yet Another Y2K Trend

Written by Cierra Black in Style

Samsung has teamed up with Maison Margiela to produce a limited-edition version of the Galaxy Z Flip4, a smartphone with a foldable screen. The tech company and French fashion house invite us to break from the homogenous landscape of the smartphone market with a model that challenges the cult of the iPhone.

Swapping out the uniform look of today’s unmalleable smartphones for a foldable design, Samsung and Margiela provide a fresh take on ever-evolving tech by looking to the past. The exterior pattern emulates a phone’s internal circuitry, harkening to the transparent, cog-filled landlines that were all the craze in the late '90s and '00s.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Samsung
1 / 2

The Flip4 comes with two white cases, complete with Margiela’s signature four white seams and numeric coding. The simplistic, canvas-like casing suggests that it can be customized depending on the owner's taste. Margiela-ified down to the UX and wallpaper selection, the Samsung x Maison Margiela Galaxy Z Flip4 hits the market on December 1 in select markets including China, Korea, and France.

“In the spirit of nonconformity,” Samsung abandons a rigid, rectangular frame for a nostalgic, foldable model. The Galaxy Z Flip4 transports us back to the days of flip phones, when snapping your phone shut was a playful act that mirrored the cheekiness of Y2K fashion. I can’t help but think back to my very first phone — walking around with my metallic pink Motorola Razr made my adolescent self feel like hot shit.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Samsung and Margiela’s reference to the '00s is timely, considering the resurgence of Y2K style. The concept of fashion-tech products also has roots in this over-the-top era, when luxury-branded phones peaked. The Flip4 contributes to a new wave of retrofuturism unfolding as we contend with our longing for both the future and the past.

This partnership is the sixth addition to Samsung’s collection of Galaxy collaborations, and its third fashion brand crossover. In 2021, the tech giant enlisted Thom Browne to customize the Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 and in 2022, the duo reunited on a Thom Browne-branded smartwatch.

For a collaboration that sells itself as subversive and individual, Samsung and Margiela’s Galaxy Z Flip4 is fairly understated. Margiela and Y2K enthusiasts will likely be eager to get their hands on this limited-edition package, but I’m not convinced that it will resonate the same with others.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Margiela’s take on the flip phone is just one of many Y2K revamps —  what other revivals might be in store?

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Carhartt WIPSKOTTI Grill Silver
$210.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
MedicomBe@rbrick BAPE Camo 28th Anniversary 400% Multi #1
$280.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
RUF x Bamford x HighsnobietyTag Heuer Carrera Green/Yellow
$8,135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Salomon Clothing Hi-Tech Enough for the Trails, Formal Enough for the Office
  • The Secret Horsepower of Margiela's Latest Leather Bag
  • Is There Anything More (or Less) Gloriously Margiela Than a GORE-TEX Button-up?
  • In Frames We Trust: Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster's Cyberpunk Vision is Unveiled
  • Zero Snakeskin, all Snake When MM6 Maison Margiela Goes Zodiac
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now