Saucony Goes Bottega Veneta

Saucony is very clearly circling Bottega Veneta's orbit — in the most literal sense.

Saucony's mega-metallic Trainer 80X is a visual mirror to Bottega Veneta's Orbit sneaker, which first came out in 2023 and immediately garnered stylistic co-signs from the likes of Hailey Bieber, Lil Yachty, and Emily Ratajkowski. To name a few.

Saucony's Trainer 80X is made futuristic with metallic overlays placed upon a mesh upper, underscored by Saucony's signature three-dot logo.

This modern pizzazz is balanced out by the sneaker's retro silhouette, reminiscent of Saucony's OG Trainer 80, which was first introduced in 1978, hence the name. Now, almost 50 years later, the Trainer 80X is here as an upgraded, mesh-tastic version of the OG Trainer 80 with some major Bottega Veneta influence.

On the bottom, the Trainer 80X wears Saucony's signature Maxitrac outsole, which has triangular lugs for optimal traction and forward momentum.

Saucony isn't the only sneaker brand to take a bite from Bottega Veneta's Orbit sneaker. About a year ago, Umbro dropped its $95 "Hooligan" sneaker, a sleek (and contentiously named) shoe with big Orbit energy.

But the Saucony's 80x sneaker has more of the shiny allure synonymous with Bottega Veneta's Orbit sneaker.

So, if you're looking for an Orbit-ish sneaker without that Orbit price tag ($1,050 big ones), then Saucony's Trainer 80X was lowkey made for you.

