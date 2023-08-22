Sign up to never miss a drop
Bottega Veneta's New Sneaker Launches Into Orbit

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith
Listen up, luxury sneakerheads. Bottega Veneta is entering the Y2K runner group chat with its Orbit shoe set to launch into, well, orbit soon. Or rotation, if we're speaking sneaker lingo here.

Slated to first launch in China on August 31, Bottega's 90s-inspired Orbit sneaker is offered up in a few solid colorways, including tonal back, silver/white and parakeet green/silver.

Each pair is complete with a technical upper including seemingly synthetic material layered over mesh reminiscent of the Bottega's famed intreccio concept. Similar fabricrations take over the tongue, while rubber comprises the runner-ready sole.

The Bottega Veneta Orbit sneaker is expected to land on Bottega Veneta's website soon and at Bottega Veneta's global flagships starting on September 15. The price? Around $1,000, for those willing to splurge. Hey, treat yo'self.

Following a soft launch in a Qixi campaign, we got on-foot looks at Bottega Veneta's Orbit sneaker, courtesy of Hailey Bieber.

The street style star sported the green pair a few times earlier this year, having worked it into her noteworthy shoe collection filled with Nike Air Mar 95s, New Balances, and Shoxs.

At one point, she went full Bottega in the brand's Orbit sneaker and a cream, semi-see-through dress from the Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

We would've loved it if Bieber went for the full runway look, which included those leather "knit" socks. But Bottega's ASICS-y shoes are a very fitting choice for the sneakerhead.

Sure, Bottega's Orbit shoes boast a futuristic build design similar to the sought-after footwear administered by the Japanese footwear brand.

But Bottega isn't alone. Other brands have introduced their own colorful performance shoes in the wake of the retro shoe's renaissance. Recall: Givenchy's TK-MX who looked like an ASICS shoe waiting to break free.

