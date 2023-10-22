Even Yachty Fell Into Bottega Veneta's Orbit (Sneakers)

Bottega Veneta is no stranger to it pieces, footwear included. Recall how the brand's icy-soled boots and strappy fishnet sandals were everywhere, even their dupes and fakes. Well, Bottega Veneta's newest sneaker may be maintaining the streak.

Launched in August, Bottega Veneta's Orbit sneaker continues to slowly but surely pop up in the wild. Of course, the luxury mesh sneakers have attracted attention from a couple of stylish, rich, and famous people who can afford to pull off the $990 sneakers.

Lil Yachty wore Bottega Veneta's sneakers with LORENZ.OG's colorful Arc'teryx jacket and baggy camo shorts one day. Meanwhile, FRONTPAGE star Stefon Diggs sported the shiny shoes with a Prada look ahead of a Bills game a few weeks back.

Even Emily Ratajkowski recently gave the sneakers a proper leather moment during a breezy fall day in New York City, breaking her streak of preferring general releases over hyped kicks. She's since resumed her regular sneaker supremacy, of course (after all, she does it so well).

Backgrid

Bottega Veneta's shoe entered the game with a strong co-sign from Hailey Bieber, by the way. Bieber's already known for her pretty impressive shoe game, complete with classics like Nike Air Max 95s and Shoxs. Now, she's thrown Bottega Veneta's sneakers into the mix.

Bottega's sneakers seem versatile, style-wise, working well with swollen Prada jackets and casual outdoor wears. But of course, it all boils down to the wearer, their confidence, and how they "put it on," as the social media kids might say.

On the subject of social platforms, searches for Bottega's sneakers on TikTok host over 900 million views, from reviews to unboxings to in-hand looks (including Highsnobiety's).

Offered in three gleaming colorways, Bottega Veneta's Orbit sneakers are now available at Bottega Veneta and other stockists. The shoes join other luxury efforts in dishing out expensive ASICS-y shoes, including those by Balenciaga and Givenchy.

Honestly, Bottega Veneta's sneakers may be the best luxury take on the technical sneaker. It's gimmick-free and straightforward, but still makes a statement with its metallics. I'll be extra honest and admit that the brand's Orbit sneakers are on my high on my wishlist (throwing that out there if anyone's feeling generous).

Bottega Veneta's Orbit sneaker is making its rounds during its debut. In merging the Y2K runner craze with folks' favorite luxury brand, Bottega's shoe is pacing to be a hit — maybe even Bottega Veneta's next it shoe.