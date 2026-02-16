Ever Seen a Watch That Can Tune a Guitar?

Strangely, Seiko and fragment design’s newest collaborative watch isn't the work of Seiko’s watchmaking division. Instead, it comes from Seiko Instruments, a technology manufacturing subsidiary of the Seiko Group, specializing in everything from printers to industrial precision grinders to musical tools.

Why is Seiko Instruments creating watches? Especially when there’s a dedicated Seiko branch for horology? Because this fragment design timepiece wasn’t merely designed to tell the time. This watch is also a metronome.

Four buttons line the outside of the Seiko x fragment Metronome. Hit the bottom left, and the minute hands swing in time with a clicking beat. The hour hand, meanwhile, points towards the beats per minute listed along the dial’s raised outer perimeter, ranging from 40 BPM to 304 BPM. Toy with the rest of the buttons, and you can easily adjust the speed, pitch, and note of the beat. All essential features when tuning an instrument or getting in time with the beat. Not so much for checking to see if you’re actually on time yourself.

Initially released in 2022, the Seiko metronome watch was a little-known experiment confined to watchmaking and music nerdom until now.

fragment’s co-sign finally puts the spotlight on this imaginative piece of tech.

And it is really a co-sign more than a collaboration. Available now for ¥44,000 (around $285), the metronome features fragment design’s typically minimal approach to collaborations, where Hiroshi Fujiwara’s label does no more than add its logo to a monochrome black version of a product.

It’s a classic fragment design move to pull on a watch that’s anything but classic.

