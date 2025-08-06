The Watch World’s Most Ironic Collab

What happens when a watch brand makes a Pepsi with Pepsi? You get one of the most meta collabs watch culture’s ever seen.

Collectors have been calling red-and-blue bezels “Pepsi” for decades, first with Rolex’s GMT-Master II, then Seiko’s cult-favorite SKX dive watches from the ’90s. But now the soda brand itself is crashing the party, teaming up with Seiko for a limited-edition release that turns collector slang into literal canon.

And yes, it comes in a can.

The Seiko 5 Sports x Pepsi collab includes two models: a 42.5mm GMT and a 38mm diver, each limited to 7,000 pieces. The GMT leans modern with a black PVD case, rubber strap, and current Pepsi branding on the dial.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The diver throws it back to the ’90s with a brushed steel bracelet, silver-white dial, and retro Pepsi logo, the exact one from your childhood soda cans. Both arrive in collector-bait packaging styled like Pepsi cans to match the era they channel. Beyond the aesthetic appeal, this is a crossover moment for watch culture, one where fan-made nicknames get co-signed by actual brands.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Sure, it’s like when your mom didn’t want to pay full price for Pepsi and brought home the off-brand instead. But ask yourself: Would you really spend $20,000 on a Pepsi when you can get the same sip for a fraction of the price? This time, the so-called off-brand made the real thing, and it might be better for it.

Like Timex’s IYKYK series with watch artist seconde/seconde/, this collab blurs the line between meme and manufacturing. Seiko isn’t just making a “Pepsi” watch. It’s making the Pepsi watch.

Both models are available now via Seiko’s international websites, priced between $439 and $625 depending on the version.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.