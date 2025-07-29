Absurdly Clean Tennis Sneakers From... Vans?

The bulky Vans Speed LS sneaker was never intended to be anything other than a durable, comfy skate shoe. However, Japanese label Setinn has identified a different use for the ‘90s sneaker.

With a few small adjustments, the Speed LS has been transformed into a tennis shoe. And a brilliantly clean tennis shoe at that.

Part of a wider collection with the tennis-themed streetwear label Setinn, the Speed LS’s chunky frame gets dressed in a mix of white leather and textured mesh. The only thing contrasting the shoe’s monotone base is green hits of branding on its heel and puffy tongue.

But while the Speed LS moonlights as a court shoe (white and green are the signature colors of tennis’ most famous footwear), the Setinn x Vans Authentic takes a different approach.

Vans’ Authentic shoe, the brand’s quintessential flat skate sneaker, gets a crisscrossed patterned makeover for this collaboration. It’s an on-theme design choice, making the shoe look as though it’s covered in a tennis net.

This clashing of tennis and skate culture arrives on August 9 via Setinn’s website and a pop-up at the Omotesando Museum in Minato, Japan.

At the pop-up event, a mini skate ramp will appear alongside a mini tennis game. And Setinn's Speed LS sneaker is a rare example of a shoe built for both activities.

