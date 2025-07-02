Why CLOT Made adidas' Stan Smith a Summer Slipper (EXCLUSIVE)

CLOT's adidas ingenuity has inspired some seriously suave sneakers, especially those of the summer-y variety. But CLOT has gone beyond beads to retool a classic adidas sneaker from the ground up.

Debuted in a campaign that co-stars CLOT founder Edison Chen, Squid Games star Hoyeon, and Mr. Stan Smith himself — and seen in behind-the-scenes shots exclusive to Highsnobiety — the CLOT x adidas Stan Smith Espadrille both retools a timeless adidas shoe for the modern and smartly serves a sneaker appropriate for the season in which it debuts.

CLOT has cleverly swapped out the Stan Smith's already crispy sole for the super-flat woven textile that defines a proper espadrille. It's just that this particular espadrille is formed from a perpetual tennis shoe superstar.

Unlike CLOT's skate-ified Gazelle, the Stan Smith Espadrille is a ground-up transformation, one that reconsiders every aspect of its forebear, down to the newly squared-off toe box.

It's a great shoe, even outside of summer.

In fact, CLOT's adidas Stan Smith Espadrille is so excellent that images of its clever design have been floating around online for the better part of a year at least. But the completed product is worth the wait.

Dare to wear the white or black leather sneaker sockless or at least pair it with the corresponding CLOT x adidas crocheted clothing for maximum summer vibes.

It's also one of several recontextualized Stan Smith sneakers to surface in recent months, including the dress shoe-flavored Stan Smith Freizeit, the ultra-sleek Stan Smith Lo Pro, and the self explanatory but still quite outré Ballet

But CLOT's adidas Stan Smith Espadrille is a separate endeavor in itself, a brave remix of a classic shoe updated with contemporary taste and classic flair.

Just don't try to winterize it.

