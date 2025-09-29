Canada Goose’s Hidden Gems Reimagined by NBA's Most Stylish Player (EXCLUSIVE)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander only likes designing pieces that he wants to genuinely wear. He says his latest collaboration with Canada Goose "fits seamlessly" into his wardrobe.

The Oklahoma City Thunder player has already been quietly cooking behind the scenes with Canada Goose, creating custom pieces with the label, not for public sale. The Shai Gilgeous-Alexander x Canada Goose Fall/Winter 2025 collab is for everyone, though.

It will be the first accessible Canada Goose offering from the king of off-court 'fits. And Gilgeous-Alexander did it big, going into the brand's archives to unearth some rare pieces and reimagine them, the SGA way.

"The more I explored the brand's history, the more hidden gems I found. Going from sketches to holding the final samples was a first for me," Gilgeous-Alexander says.

Canada Goose 1 / 16

"What made it special was being able to bring my own perspective to these pieces. We took unreleased designs and reimagined them through my lens. Seeing it all come to life was surreal."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

What manifested was a collaborative black parka jacket and baggy cargo-style pants with a knee opening. The collection also includes individually numbered vests offered in olive green and off-white colorways, featuring military-grade MOLLE webbing. Pieces drop on October 7 on Canada Goose's website.

"We kept that cold-weather DNA that makes Canada Goose iconic, but I also wanted versatility," Gilgeous-Alexander tells Highsnobiety.

"The Isolation Vest works layered or solo, and the Fade Parka handles the weather but still looks good beyond winter. It's all about movement-ready versatility, just like my game and style."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In the campaign, which was shot in Gilgeous-Alexander's hometown, Toronto, the NBA player appears alongside his brother, Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander, musician and streetwear's it-guy Lil Yachty, and model Geovanny Caceres. They're naturally all suited up in Shai's designs, as well as fresh flavors of Shai's signature Converse sneakers, the Shai 001.

"Being Canadian, especially growing up in Hamilton, [Canada Goose] was always around and something you were proud to wear. This is our third collab, but the first one fans can actually shop, which is exciting," says the HS cover alum.

"The brand really represents that Canadian resilience and functionality I connect with, on and off the court."

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty