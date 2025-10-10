Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Garment so Good, You Should Buy It Breakfast

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

You wouldn't know it from the young designer's evocative runway shows, but Shinya Kozuka's clothing is really quite approachable. Though he specializes in intellectual exaggerations of the ordinary, sometimes quite literally blowing up garment conventional into figure-swallowing forms, the end results are typically quite wearable. Well, at least for dressers confident enough to explore his world on their terms.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Kozuka's Breakfast Coat, a superlative outerwear piece from his excellent Fall/Winter 2025 collection, is as great a gateway garment as anything else.

Shop new arrivals

This is a plainly cool short coat cut from what Kozuka calls "widest wale corduroy," which lives up to its name with ridges so deep that you could use them to funnel syrup to pancakes.

Its lined with a thick fleece that's also indicative of the '70s-style sherpa-trucker jackets that inspired its design.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But Kozuka, as always, does his reference point one (or three) better.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With its name suggesting fuzzy memories of break-of-dawn diners in middle-of-nowhere America, the Breakfast Coat is not only dramatically full but entirely reversible, allowing the wearer to flip out the fleece and wear it with the corduroy on the collar.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's not as dramatic a touch as some of Kozuka's other statement pieces, which are sometimes splashed with paint or printed with illustrative text, but this duality give the Breakfast Coat additional purpose. And, especially in high-contrast blue and white, it just looks so obviously cool.

Kozuka's oeuvre flips garments for the laborer and draughtsman, ending up as a kind of artsy workwear that's got the grounding of useful clothes and the trappings of brainy bookishness.

Tremendous sweaters, full-figured shirting, boxy Dickies work shirts, and wool farmers jackets interrupted by snatches of jacquard-woven quotations are all part of Kozuka's process, and though you could generalize it all as "oversized workwear," you'd really be missing the beauty in its reframing of the familiar.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It doesn't take a philosophy degree to appreciate a wide sweater stitched with a tasty breakfast.

Shop new arrivals
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. An award-winning writer, Jake has nearly a decade of experience overseeing fashion publications.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • By Going Way Beyond Clothes, Komune Lives up to Its Name (EXCLUSIVE)
  • The New Luxury? Normalcy
  • One of Fashion's Great Young Talents Reinvigorates Its OG Conservationist
  • One of Menswear's Most Modest Modern Masters Slides Out From the Shadows
  • Mining Seoul’s Fashion Scene for Good-Clothes Gold
What To Read Next
  • Velvety, Vintage-Flavored Vans With a Dash of Parisian Luxury
  • A Garment so Good, You Should Buy It Breakfast
  • Press Play On Our New Music Roundup
  • adidas' Hand-Dyed Denim Sneaker Is Wonderfully Philllllthy
  • Beauty Begets Beauty
  • On Cloud 9: Pinterest x Highsnobiety Run Culture’s Court with Natasha Cloud
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now