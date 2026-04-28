Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ Sweet Vanilla-Flavored Loafer Is a Dressy Dessert

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas' next Handball Spezial loafer is a real treat, offered in "Warm Vanilla," at that.

The Spezial loafer typically wears a nice suede suit. But today, adidas has dressed the hybrid model in vanilla-flavored leather with a glossy finish. The results? It looks like the shoe took a dip in a pool of melted vanilla ice cream. Sounds sticky but also yummy.

Shop adidas Handball Spezial loafer

adidas' loafer is still quite sophisticated but just extra delicious now. Expect the usual fixings underneath the updated upper, like the gilded Trefoil logo and loafer-inspired details.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Oh, and it still has the soles of the Handball Spezial sneaker.

The funny thing about the adidas Spezial sneaker-loafer is that it's really more of a loafer than a sneaker. Most of the time, the soles give away the sneaker roots with these dressier hybrids. But the Handball Spezial loafer looks even more 9-5-ready, thanks to its slim, sporty rubber soles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Aside from being a loafer, the Handball Spezial has lived many other lives. It's also been a boat shoe, outdoor boot, and even a Wallabee-style model.

But those interested in a sugar-sweet loafer, the Spezial dress shoes are now available in the "Warm Vanilla" on adidas Belgium's website for roughly $140.

Shop adidas
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Furry, Scaly Samba Is a Beast of Its Own
  • adidas’ Mossy Green Sneaker Is No Samba, and That’s the Point
  • adidas’ Pink Mary Jane Is Its Most Ballet-y Ballerina Sneaker Yet
  • adidas' Sleek Leather Mary Jane Is a Buttery Stunner
What To Read Next
  • Why Doesn't Anyone Notice When Japan's Biggest Brands Collab?
  • How Women Are Reclaiming the "Lipstick Effect" Through Jewelry
  • This Quiet Luxury Football Kit Is for Everyone
  • Who’s the Brand Behind The $1,000 Jordan Jacket?
  • This Workwear Is Meant to Be Worked In
  • Nike’s Sleeper Soccer Shoe Can Not Be Sidelined
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now