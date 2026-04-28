adidas’ Sweet Vanilla-Flavored Loafer Is a Dressy Dessert

adidas' next Handball Spezial loafer is a real treat, offered in "Warm Vanilla," at that.

The Spezial loafer typically wears a nice suede suit. But today, adidas has dressed the hybrid model in vanilla-flavored leather with a glossy finish. The results? It looks like the shoe took a dip in a pool of melted vanilla ice cream. Sounds sticky but also yummy.

adidas' loafer is still quite sophisticated but just extra delicious now. Expect the usual fixings underneath the updated upper, like the gilded Trefoil logo and loafer-inspired details.

Oh, and it still has the soles of the Handball Spezial sneaker.

adidas

The funny thing about the adidas Spezial sneaker-loafer is that it's really more of a loafer than a sneaker. Most of the time, the soles give away the sneaker roots with these dressier hybrids. But the Handball Spezial loafer looks even more 9-5-ready, thanks to its slim, sporty rubber soles.

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Aside from being a loafer, the Handball Spezial has lived many other lives. It's also been a boat shoe, outdoor boot, and even a Wallabee-style model.

But those interested in a sugar-sweet loafer, the Spezial dress shoes are now available in the "Warm Vanilla" on adidas Belgium's website for roughly $140.

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