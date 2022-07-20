Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Shinya Kozuka's Clothing Is Literally Artisanal

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
shinya-kozuka-ss23-collection-runway-designer (55)
Shinya Kozuka
1 / 23

Japanese designer Shinya Kozuka approaches clothing in the same way an artist considers their canvas. But Kozuka, who founded his eponymous label two years after graduating Central Saint Martins in 2013, eclipses the many clichés of fashion designer as artist by taking his inspiration beyond the limits of menswear's conventionality, with brusque results.

The unapologetically directional designs that strode in Kozuka's Spring/Summer 2023 runway, "ISSUE #2: FRIDGES IN THE AIR," wear garments that defy the typical definition of clothing, because Kozuka only barely makes typical clothing.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In fact, Kozuka's entire practice feels like an experiment in reformatting familiar codes to fit his personal vision of whatever makes a wardrobe. Should no one else abide by it, that suits Kozuka just fine.

Because every great artist is supported by the patronage of believers, it's thanks to the people who do abide by Kozuka's imagination that he can put on a runway show of clothing this painstakingly considered.

There's quite a lot of these people, in fact, and they're spread out across Japan and beyond.

They sell Kozuka's twist on the "boyfriend" shirt, designed to fit oversized on everyone of any gender, Kozuka's signature huge pants, and Kozuka's updated workwear, the latter of which is occasionally produced with heritage labels like Wrangler and Dickies.

I even spoke briefly with Kozuka in the latest issue of Highsnobiety Magazine, so I'd count myself among those admirers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Good artists create a world and great artists invite others inside. Kozuka's exquisitely advanced designs are meant to be imbibed wholesale or not at all and his SS23 collection is a great place to start, though I'd recommend poring over Kozuka's previous presentations if there's even a whiff of something appealing here.

There's a lengthy document explaining Kozuka's inspirations for this collection. He draws in part from the bitter black and white photography of Margaret Howell's Winter 2001 campaign and in part from Tokuko Ushioda's refrigerator pictorials.

He even iterated three separate motifs for the collection: "FINE FEATHERS MAKE FINE BIRDS" (uniforms that both express and erase identity; "ARTIFICIAL FOX" (foxes as a metaphor for imitations, which Kozuka calls "wonderful"); "FABLE DRAWING" (Kozuka's hand-drawn characters are subtly manipulated to create a balanced all-over print).

Shinya Kozuka
1 / 29
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Kozuka waxes poetic about the beauty in simplicity, deceiving given the time-consuming craft he applies to garment design.

The see-through knit shirts, raw-seamed shorts, Vibram-soled sneakers, and hand-painted jackets (one of the more literally artistic themes in Kozuka's work) amplify the handiwork and make it as real as the garments themselves.

It's beautiful stuff and is as challenging to dig into as any other work of modern work. Kozuka wouldn't have it any other way.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Hoodie Heather Grey
$150.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellHydro Moc Black Brindle
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciShell Gear Shorts Slate Grey
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Stone Island, Fresh Out the Oven — No, Literally
  • Charles Leclerc: Ferrari Racing Driver, Ferrari Fashion Designer
  • The 10 Best New Collections for Spring — and How to Wear Them
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • Get Skool’d: Vans (Re)Designs A Classic For Today
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now