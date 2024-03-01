A Guide to the Best Shopping in Berlin

Tucked away in corners across every part of the city, Berlin offers a vast selection of luxury concept stores, expertly curated vintage shops, sneaker-specializing boutiques, and more.

The German capital doesn't have one distinct shopping district per se. Instead, it has a sprawling retail landscape that extends into different pockets of the historic city.

With Berlin being Highsnobiety's hometown, we've consulted with locals from our network to create a comprehensive guide to shopping in Berlin. From a sneaker store that delivers shoes via a robotic arm to shops that double up as art galleries, keep scrolling to discover the city's most unique shopping experiences.

Andreas Murkudis

Potsdamer Straße 81, 10785

Situated on Potsdamer Straße, which boasts an Acne Studios and an Isabel Marant store in close proximity, Andreas Murkudis has three different outposts on the same street.

The three stores, titled 81, 77, and 98, offer shoppers the chance to browse through its curated selection of fashion, design, art, and furniture. The three stores include a showroom presented as a fully furnished apartment, a gallery-like space that has ever-changing exhibitions, and the chance to shop over 300 brands in the former printworks of the Tagesspiegel newspaper.

Final Layer

Prenzlauer Allee 30, 10405

Named after a quote from Maison Martin Margiela (when asked “What is clothing?” the Maison replied “The final layer.”), this vintage store has a large mix of items that are brought together by its inimitable taste.

Its curated range includes everything from archive high fashion, to rare band shirts, to ‘90s collegiate merch.

Firmament

Linienstraße 40, 10119

Over the past 10 years, Firmament’s reputation for stocking hard-to-find labels has made it one of the go-to stores in Berlin.

Inside its contemporary storefront, you can find a wide range of niche brands from across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. That includes the likes of Cav Empt, and wander, Awake NY, Story MFG., and South2 West8.

Highsnobiety Store

Unter den Linden 40, 10117

Highsnobiety / Clemens Poloczek

The first Highsnobiety flagship store has opened its doors in the center of Berlin, offering an in-person retail experience to accompany our online shop.

Nestled in a historical building on the iconic Unter den Linden, the flagship store was co-created with architecture studio VAUST. The store's design features sanded concrete, warm grey-sprayed walls, and repurposed industrial materials.

SOTO Store

Torstraße 72, 10119

Located in the buzzy shopping street Torstraße, SOTO Store finds itself in good company. It counts Supreme’s Berlin outpost, the vintage store Pauls Chapter, and the menswear shop Superconscious among its neighbors — all of which are worth a visit.

Inside SOTO, it is a treasure trove of sneakers, fashion-forward technical wear, and high-end streetwear. Its selection of brands mixes big names alongside fledgling labels to discover and keep an eye on.

Voo Store

Oranienstraße 24, 10999

Inside a courtyard in Kreuzberg, utilizing the ground floor of a former locksmith, you can find Voo Store. The shop has a vast selection of brands on offer from streetwear giants like Stüssy and Carhartt WIP to Prada and Dries Van Noten.

Along with the extensive offering in its store, Voo also has a deli and a hybrid gallery space attached to it.

GATE194

Köpenicker Straße 194, 10997

Aiming to combine fashion, art, and music, GATE 194 is a concept store in the heart of Kreuzberg. It can be found just outside the Schlesisches Tor train station which is home to another must-visit place in Berlin, the original Burgermeister location.

Its selection of local labels and high-end streetwear is filled with statement pieces. At every turn, there's an eye-catching design to cop.

Civilist

Brunnenstraße 13, 10119

A central part of Berlin’s skateboarding scene, Civilist stocks some of the best independent skate labels from around the world. Hard to find skate brands such as always do what you should do, Cash Only, and Yardsale can be found in the store.

If you’re looking for skate shoes, boards, or graphic streetwear, Civilist is a one-stop shop with it all.

Overkill

Köpenicker Straße 195A, 10997

On the hunt for sneakers? Well, they are Overkill’s specialty.

Located next door to the aforementioned GATE194, the shop has all the latest drops from the biggest sneaker labels as well as a range of streetwear brands and graffiti gear.

Das Neue Schwarz

Mulackstraße 38, 10119

Tucked away in a side street in Mitte, surrounded by many of the other shops on this list, is the curated vintage store Das Neue Schwarz.

Filled with archive pieces from labels such as Maison Margiela, Comme des Garçons, and Yohji Yamamoto, the small store is jam-packed with hard-to-find pieces.

Sneakersnstuff

Schönhauser Allee 6-7, 10119

What started in 1999 as a small store on a backstreet in Stockholm has grown into a worldwide sneaker empire. Sneakersnstuff now has stores located around the world, including one in Berlin located in a busy shopping district on Schönhauser Allee.

Limited edition sneakers, exclusive collaborations, and a curated selection of streetwear are what SNS is best known for and it can all be found in its Berlin outpost. Downstairs, the store includes a nightclub that doubles as an events venue for the shop.

The Store X

Torstraße 1, 10119

Amongst all the facilities that Soho House offers is a two-story shop located in its Berlin outpost. Named The Store X, inside you can find a range of fashion, furniture, music, art, and books all presented in a welcoming interior typical of Soho House.

Plus, the ever-evolving space also hosts exclusive exhibitions and events along with food from Cecconi’s and The Store Kitchen.

Sing Blackbird Vintage

Sanderstraße 11, 12047

If you’re looking to go vintage shopping in Berlin, then the pocket of Neukölln which Sing Blackbird calls home is a great place to start. The area is filled with some of the best vintage stores in the city.

Sing Blackbird specializes in late ‘90s and early naughts designer items, including lots of Cavalli, Jean-Paul Gaultier, and Prada.

Solebox

Nürnberger Straße 14, 10789

A prominent figure in Berlin’s sneaker scene for over a decade, Solebox's permanent store in the city is “the store of the future,” according to the company.

As well as having a huge range of sneakers to gawp over, the shop includes an automated shoe delivery apparatus that you can watch pick out shoes with its robotic arm.