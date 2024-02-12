Suddenly adidas' Superstar Is a Bonafide Skate Shoe

adidas and London-based skate brand, always do what you should do, have teamed up for a collaborative Superstar that suddenly transforms a sneaker initially designed as a basketball silhouette into a chunky skate-ready shoe.

Inspired by always do what you should do’s beginnings, which fuses the realms of skateboarding, surfing, and upliftment, the brand’s adidas Superstar collab boasts an upper constructed with sustainable synthetic leather, a typically skate-friendly puffy tongue, and a hi-vis reflective heel tab.

The shoe also draws on the founders’ New Zealand roots.

A map of the island country is housed on the gum sole alongside always’ uplifting mission statement: “tell your friends you love them,” which can also be found laser-etched into the shoe’s archetypal shell toe.

Being from New Zealand, always has a close connection to surf culture. This is celebrated with a sandy footprint on the sole and the words ‘London’ and ‘Mount Maunganui’, both of which are a nod to the brand’s DNA and its connection to both countries.

The always do what you should do x adidas Superstar, which lands online on February 23, is expected to be the first in a plethora of upcoming collaborative products between the two, all of which will land exclusively via the adidas CONFIRMED app.