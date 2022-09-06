Painting in Hand, Skepta is Making His Sotheby's Debut

It's official – Skepta is a modern renaissance man. From humble beginnings as a DJ and producer for his brother JME to internationally recognized icon status grime MC, model, designer, and now painter, Skep' has well and truly done it all.

Earlier this year, fans were disappointed to learn that Skepta had no more unreleased music. Following the release of his All In project in July, the star made it clear that his musical focus was shifting to production and that any verses we do hear aren't new.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Clearly, he felt that his production and DJ skills needed a flex, taking to Ibiza's DC-10 to step behind the decks at CircoLoco in honor of the late Virgil Abloh.

Over the years, particularly in the last seven or eight, Skepta has made it abundantly clear that the culture is about more than just the music. There's levels to this, and he's gone above and beyond to give clarity to that within his career.

The next step in his journey sees him walk a new medium, bringing himself into the artistic sphere.

As lockdowns gripped the world, many artists saw music take a back seat due to the inability to step out on tour. For Skepta, this meant exploring art through painting, telling Sotherby's: “For me, it’s about that beautiful thing of being able to look at a picture and feeling an emotion. If I look at an art piece and feel something, I fall in love with it.”

Bringing this passion full circle, Skepta has partnered with Sotherby's to co-curate the Contemporary Curated auction, in which he's also a participating artist with his piece "Mama Goes to Market."

The next step in Skepta's ever-evolving artist journey is due to unfold with the Contemporary Curated exhibition which will run from September 8-13 at Sotheby’s London.