Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

From Ibiza to London, DJ Skepta Is Back

Written by Sam Cole in Culture

Skepta's career (so far) is nothing short of legendary. As he enters his second decade in the game, it feels like the best is yet to come. Despite an extended break from releasing new music of his own, 2022 has proven to be one of his biggest yet.

From stepping up as the new face of PUMA to his artistic debut as a painter, stepping back behind the decks as a DJ is a cherry on the cake.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Before becoming the international face of grime, Skepta cemented himself as one of the genre's pioneers on home soil. Before picking up the mic, however, you'd find him behind the decks.

As the summer bubbled to a close, Skepta, in honor of his late friend Virgil Abloh, went back to his roots, headlining a stacked line-up of DJs at Circo Loco in Ibiza's DC-10.

The set came as a complete surprise for fans across the world, and little did we know that this would spark the beginning of a renewed DJ career.

With the end of 2022 in sight, Skepta is going out with a bang as he joins The Martinez Brothers at London's newest electronic music venue, The Beams.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Beams opened for AW22 (FW22) following the announcement that the iconic Printworks club (which featured in The Batman) would be closing its doors for several years. While Printworks will now remain open for a final seasonal run for SS23, The Beams is leading the charge as its sister venue.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Coming to head on December 17 in the heart of East London, the event has already sparked quite a storm across social media, with fans eagerly trying to snap up presale tickets before the general sale on November 9.

With his second set already locked in, it's safe to assume that 2023 is going to be a big year for Skepta as a DJ. If I had to hedge my bets, we'll almost certainly be seeing him wreck decks at Parklife 2023.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Carhartt WIPMarfa Hoodie Misty Sage
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Marine SerreOrganic Cotton Ribbed Boxers Beige
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
VEJA x BerlinMen's Calf Leather Minotaur Beige
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Dover Street Market’s Massive Sample Sale Is Back — But There’s a Twist
  • Everything Going Down for Highsnobiety’s Not In London
  • From Barbican to The Strand: Zip Around London with MINI
  • Brutalism, Pies & Barbour Jackets: Introducing the Not In London Collection
  • Contemplating Britishness With the Future of London Fashion
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now