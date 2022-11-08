From Ibiza to London, DJ Skepta Is Back

Skepta's career (so far) is nothing short of legendary. As he enters his second decade in the game, it feels like the best is yet to come. Despite an extended break from releasing new music of his own, 2022 has proven to be one of his biggest yet.

From stepping up as the new face of PUMA to his artistic debut as a painter, stepping back behind the decks as a DJ is a cherry on the cake.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Before becoming the international face of grime, Skepta cemented himself as one of the genre's pioneers on home soil. Before picking up the mic, however, you'd find him behind the decks.

As the summer bubbled to a close, Skepta, in honor of his late friend Virgil Abloh, went back to his roots, headlining a stacked line-up of DJs at Circo Loco in Ibiza's DC-10.

The set came as a complete surprise for fans across the world, and little did we know that this would spark the beginning of a renewed DJ career.

With the end of 2022 in sight, Skepta is going out with a bang as he joins The Martinez Brothers at London's newest electronic music venue, The Beams.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Beams opened for AW22 (FW22) following the announcement that the iconic Printworks club (which featured in The Batman) would be closing its doors for several years. While Printworks will now remain open for a final seasonal run for SS23, The Beams is leading the charge as its sister venue.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Coming to head on December 17 in the heart of East London, the event has already sparked quite a storm across social media, with fans eagerly trying to snap up presale tickets before the general sale on November 9.

With his second set already locked in, it's safe to assume that 2023 is going to be a big year for Skepta as a DJ. If I had to hedge my bets, we'll almost certainly be seeing him wreck decks at Parklife 2023.