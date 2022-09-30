Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Skepta & PUMA Have Made it Official

Written by Sam Cole in Culture
PUMA
1 / 2

This story was originally published on September 8, 2022 and updated on September 30, 2022

Skepta's whirlwind year shows no signs of slowing down as the star continues to make power moves. With a distinct through-line across fashion, music, art, and business, it would appear that Skep is following the likes of Pharrell and Childish Gambino in boasting the attributes of a true renaissance man.

For a quick refresher on Big Chief Skeppy's year so far: he produced ASAP Rocky's single D.M.B (in which Rihanna features heavily in the video), he shelled down The Governors Ball Music Festival and Rolling Loud Portugal, made he return to DJing at Ibiza's iconic CircoLoco night at DC-10 in honor of Virgil Abloh, made his Sotheby's debut as a painter with "Mama Went to Market," and now, partners with PUMA.

Taking to Instagram, Skepta wrote "cheers to creative control" in a post announcing the newly fledged partnership between his company Big Smoke Corp and the global sportswear powerhouse PUMA.

In the image (in which he sports a PUMA x Palomo polo shirt), Skepta is seen alongside PUMA CEO Björn Gulden, who wears a Big Smoke Corp logo t-shirt – the same logo which features on Skep and co's iced-out chains.

Following this initial announcement, PUMA has officially announced that the partnership will see Skepta design products and curate global marketing campaigns.

Facilitated through his company Big Smoke Corp, which the star has described as an organization formed to nurture and ignite a community of talented individuals and bring that talent to brands to form unique partnerships, the focus will be menswear and sneakers – as of yet, it remains a mystery as to when we may start to see the first products touch down.

Speaking on the partnership and its aims, Skepta said: “This is the first brand partnership brought about by my new venture, Big Smoke Corporation, of which I am extremely proud. Together with PUMA we can bring our own touch and create a new way of thinking about fashion and style.”

In the days and weeks following the news, Skep' has been spotted at global Fashion Weeks sporting several PUMA looks.

It's extremely likely that PUMA recognized Skepta's selling potential thanks to his work with Nike. The products speak for themselves: Air Max 97, Air Max BW, Tailwind V, Air Max Deluxe, and Shox TL, all under the Sk Air brand.

While it's unlikely we'll be getting any new bars from Skepta this year, we may be witnessing the first rumblings of new shoes and garms – what more could you want?

