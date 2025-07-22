From adidas to Nike, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

ASICS GEL-Kinetic Fluent

NAKED

Release Date: July 25

Editor's Notes: Made in collaboration with Kiko Kostadinov, this ASICS GEL-Kinetic Fluent is inspired by “Insulated Grottos” and the fluid artistry of Edith Dekyndt. The design fuses retro running heritage with an innovatively utilitarian style.

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro x Arts-Rec

Nike

Release Date: July 22

Editor's Notes: San Diego's Arts-Rec skateshop, founded by pro skater Kellen James, debuted a collaboration with Nike with the launch of joint Dunk Low Pros, inspired by the scenery, wildlife, and energy of San Diego's iconic Balboa Park and zoo.

Nike Ava Rover 'Cosmic Clay'

Nike

Release Date: July 25

Editor's Notes: This upcoming lifestyle sneaker designed for urban performance and comfort first appeared via a special collaboration with Korean designer Hyein Seo. However, DX4215-204 pertains to the in-line "Cosmic Clay" style.

adidas x Bad Bunny Gazelle Indoor Sneaker

END.

Release Date: July 25

Editor's Notes: This release is part of the Bad Bunny x adidas “Gazelle City Series,” which pays homage to iconic Puerto Rican locations with each colorway. The “Cabo Rojo” pair stands out with its soft pink tones, referencing the pink salt flats and beaches of the artist’s hometown.

New Balance 1906 Loafers BISQUE

SNEAKERJAGERS

Release Date: July 29

Editor's Notes: New Balance has the gift that keeps on giving — the gift being its sneaker-loafers. Following the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mantra, the design remains as is. However, this new colorway is both refreshing and versatile, proving that there truly is beauty in simplicity, and that the variety of the 1906L's sheer endless.

Puma Mostro OG

NAKED

Release Date: July 24

Editor's Notes: Just when we thought the Mostros couldn't get any cooler, Puma added extra spice to those iconic spikes with an electric lavender colorway.

