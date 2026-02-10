From Nike to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees new chapters arrive for long-established collaborations — KIMHEKIM x ASICS and Adidas x Bad Bunny — as well as an avant-garde take on an oversized Air Max sneaker.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Vans Old Skool 36 LX Souvenir 'Warm Brown'

Vans Old Skool 36 LX Souvenir $165 Buy at GOAT

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: Let's face it, shoes are rarely at their best when they're sparkly brand new, fresh out the box. Worn in, they gain a sense of character and more than that, we build a connection with them. Vans' latest Old Skool 36 LX Souvenir skips the hard part. With badges attached and rough tweed accents to the tongue and logo, it's a chaotic masterpiece.

KIMHEKIM x GEL-NIMBUS 10.1

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: Hailing from South Korea, Kimhekim should be on the radar of anyone interested in fashion. Part couture, part Korean heritage, the label slots nicely into the incredible roster of brands coming out of Korea right now. Linking up with ASICS on the Gel Nimbus 10.1, Kimhekim retains its clean, precise aesthetic to create a colorway that stands in graceful contrast to the performance of the silhouette itself.

Nike Air Max DN8 SP Baroque Brown

Nike Air Max Dn Baroque Brown $210 Buy at Nike

Release Date: February 11

Editor's Notes: Chocolate and milk are a match made in heaven. Buttery chocolate leather combining with a Coconut Milk sole unit was never going to fail, was it? Dropping in tandem with an equally impressive Air Max 95 iteration, this Baroque Brown colorways shines a new, sophisticated light on two silhouettes that usually lean sporty.

New Balance 2010

New Balance 2010 Silver Metallic $160 Buy at New Balance

Release Date: February 11

Editor's Notes: Borrowing elements from New Balance's fan-favorite icons like the 991, the 2010 masterfully balances the familiar with the cutting edge. Dressed in silver with hits of bold red to the ABZORB sole unit, it is an ultra-modern addition to the rotation.

New Balance 992 MiUSA Salehe Bembury Calm Be The Crater

New Balance x Salehe Bembury 992 MiUSA $220 Buy at GOAT

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: Salehe Bembury's ongoing partnership with New Balance has always been rooted in the outdoors but it's never felt so visually anchored in outdoor gear before. The New Balance 992 MiUSA Salehe Bembury 'Calm Be The Crater' conjures images of trail shoes with its multicolored suede mudguard. Shaggy textures enrich natural tones to round out this ode to nature.

Adidas BADBO 1.0 'Resilience'

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: You might not have seen anything about it yet, but Bad Bunny performed at the Superbowl... His historic performance largely overshadowed the actual game, and you can channel a bit of his performance in your fits every day with the adidas BADBO 1.0 'Resilience' which he wore during the halftime show.

Crocs LEGO® Brick Clog

Release Date: February 16

Editor's Notes: Okay, hear us out... We know that the Crocs LEGO® Brick Clog is an acquired taste. Hell, it might not even be that, but it certainly makes an impact. In a world where footwear choices are unending, and only the most creative stand out, we have to admit that this pair definitely warrants attention.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.