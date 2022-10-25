Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

SOAR Says Race Hard, But Rest Deep

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

My current writing outfit is the same as I wear on a run: a T-shirt and a skimpy pair of 3-inch split shorts.

I’m not going for a run, nor am I about to do a workout, I’m merely sitting in the comfiest ensemble known to humanity – and I’ll hear nothing to the contrary.

The skimpy, splitty leg number in question is that of London-based independent running label SOAR who, alongside promoting hard training and hard racing, are advocates for a good ol’ rest up.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
SOAR / Alex McArthur
1 / 3

Because – as we all know – rest and recuperation is just as important as the training itself, which isn’t only true in the world of fitness, but for life in general (but that’s not another time).

This season, SOAR is spotlighting some of its most popular training and racing gear, and instead of capturing it on a track or a nice asphalt path, they’ve sought to show their support to runners by shooting it in more unlikely scenarios.

SOAR / Alex McArthur
1 / 2

In essence, “RACE HARD / REST DEEP” is all about balance, and as a part of SOAR’s commitment to supporting runners who want to do the former, the brand is offering a few tips for next level resting. Excellent fitness only comes after excellent rest.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Earlier this week the brand also extended its womenswear offering with the launch of SOAR, Designed for Women, a concise and thoughtful collection of core pieces, free from superfluous detailing.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Suited to all runners from those motivated by health and well-being to committed racers, construction is elegantly tailored to afford women maximum ease of movement.

"Truly functional performance clothing always has a beauty that is born from clarity of purpose and the rightness of the fabric, the cut and the details," explained brand founder and creative director Tim Soar. "That, I think, is true of all SOAR garments, regardless of who runs in them."

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
New Era x Highsnobiety59Fifty
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Abc.Zip-Up French Terry Hoodie Anthracite
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
ASICSFN3-S Gel Kayano 28 Anthracite/ Antique Gold
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • ASICS' Lace Dad Shoe Shouldn't Go This Hard
  • Converse's Most Classic Shoe Is Now an Elegant Ballet Chunkster
  • Their Hand-Stitched Clothes Keep Ancient Craft Alive, But It’s Not That Serious
  • Cecilie Bahnsen's The North Face Collab Is as Goth as It Is Floral
  • Size up Your Bags & Downsize Your Denim, Says Diesel
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now