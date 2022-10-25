SOAR Says Race Hard, But Rest Deep

My current writing outfit is the same as I wear on a run: a T-shirt and a skimpy pair of 3-inch split shorts.

I’m not going for a run, nor am I about to do a workout, I’m merely sitting in the comfiest ensemble known to humanity – and I’ll hear nothing to the contrary.

The skimpy, splitty leg number in question is that of London-based independent running label SOAR who, alongside promoting hard training and hard racing, are advocates for a good ol’ rest up.

Because – as we all know – rest and recuperation is just as important as the training itself, which isn’t only true in the world of fitness, but for life in general (but that’s not another time).

This season, SOAR is spotlighting some of its most popular training and racing gear, and instead of capturing it on a track or a nice asphalt path, they’ve sought to show their support to runners by shooting it in more unlikely scenarios.

In essence, “RACE HARD / REST DEEP” is all about balance, and as a part of SOAR’s commitment to supporting runners who want to do the former, the brand is offering a few tips for next level resting. Excellent fitness only comes after excellent rest.

Earlier this week the brand also extended its womenswear offering with the launch of SOAR, Designed for Women, a concise and thoughtful collection of core pieces, free from superfluous detailing.

Suited to all runners from those motivated by health and well-being to committed racers, construction is elegantly tailored to afford women maximum ease of movement.

"Truly functional performance clothing always has a beauty that is born from clarity of purpose and the rightness of the fabric, the cut and the details," explained brand founder and creative director Tim Soar. "That, I think, is true of all SOAR garments, regardless of who runs in them."