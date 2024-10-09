SOAR & norda Prove Two Running Brands is Better Than One

Norda, the Canadian brand masterfully engineering the trail shoe equivalents of Lamborghinis, is launching its first dedicated technical running apparel collaboration. And, as a performance-obsessed trail brand, it’s naturally joined forces with another pioneering technical label, SOAR.

The British running brand, founded by designer and runner Tim Soar, has collaborated with norda to produce a seven-piece collection of performance garments purpose-built for trail running in cold conditions.

When you’re on the side of a mountain, running at top speed, and the temperatures drop, hi-tech gear is needed and this collection promises to offer that. The runners' needs are at the center of every design, even down to a beanie which comes in a multi-paneled construction for the perfect fit and a merino silk fabric that’s naturally insulating.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A further example of the innovative details in this collection is SOAR’s proprietary Italian-made STORM technology resulting in a weatherproof stretch fabric with a brushed inner face for comfort over long deep winter runs, utilized for an anorak.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

“The apparel developed for this collection utilizes unique and highly technical fabrics alongside wool and silk,” says Tim Soar, the founder of SOAR Running. “The garments, like all SOAR garments, are designed to work with the body in motion — something that is easy to say but hard to achieve. However, the intention is simple, to allow trail runners to explore their surroundings in comfort and style.”

Inspired by komorebi, the Japanese term for sunlight leaking through trees, the pieces feature a bright yellow amid deep taupes and blacks. They release on October 10 via both brands’ websites.

This meeting of two titans of technical running gear comes shortly after Norda unveiled its new 005 model, an “indestructible” trail super shoe destined to disrupt the trail running industry.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

However, we’ll have to make do with this expertly engineered apparel for now, the Norda 005 is penciled in for launch in early 2025.