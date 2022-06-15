Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

HIP SOARs Across Track & Field in Running Editorial

Written by Sam Cole in Style
HIP
1 / 15

Landing as the latest in an ongoing series of focused editorials, HIP sets its sights on the world of performance running, spotlighting SOAR Running's expertise in track and field.

There's no denying the heights that HIP is climbing. With each carefully considered collaboration it puts out, whether that's with BEAMS, Paraboot, or New Balance, or its highly stylized and focused editorial output, HIP highlights its forward trajectory.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Though it's no newcomer, it's quickly climbing to become a serious contender in the English retail scene, and deservedly so. Its latest string of category-focused editorials make it abundantly clear how it's making these leaps and bounds; unironically, it's a look at running that takes the biggest stride yet.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Putting the spotlight firmly on SOAR Running, HIP's latest visual output serves as its first dance with the world of performance running gear, but given the strength of the visuals, you wouldn't assume such.

Founded in 2015 in my current dwelling of Hackney, East London, by designer and runner Tim Soar, SOAR Running has kept a tight focus on high-quality specialist running apparel – the type of gear that gets you out of bed and on the streets with no qualms.

Within the showcase, SOAR's key pieces, which include short-sleeved tech tees, performance shorts, and running caps, take center stage on the staging ground for which they were crafted.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

There's plenty to be desired within the editorial, and the line-up at large, which you can browse and shop in full over at HIP's online store.

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Multiple colors
JACQUEMUSLe Pantalon Peche Navy
$465.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Bar Basso x HighsnobietyRecipe T-Shirt White
$55.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dries van NotenLeather Criss-Cross Sandals Black
$475.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Reborn Running Shoe Makes Ghosting Look Great (& Flat)
  • Alt-Running: The Rise of IYKYK Activewear Brands
  • You Have Jeans for Working, These Are Jeans for Marathon Running
  • The Only Problem With PAF x Satisfy Is That There Isn't More
  • The Nike Air Force 1 Is Officially a Flawlessly Glossed-Up All-Star Now
What To Read Next
  • Jack Harlow's Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Super Slick Soccer Shoe
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now