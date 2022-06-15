HIP SOARs Across Track & Field in Running Editorial

Landing as the latest in an ongoing series of focused editorials, HIP sets its sights on the world of performance running, spotlighting SOAR Running's expertise in track and field.

There's no denying the heights that HIP is climbing. With each carefully considered collaboration it puts out, whether that's with BEAMS, Paraboot, or New Balance, or its highly stylized and focused editorial output, HIP highlights its forward trajectory.

Though it's no newcomer, it's quickly climbing to become a serious contender in the English retail scene, and deservedly so. Its latest string of category-focused editorials make it abundantly clear how it's making these leaps and bounds; unironically, it's a look at running that takes the biggest stride yet.

Putting the spotlight firmly on SOAR Running, HIP's latest visual output serves as its first dance with the world of performance running gear, but given the strength of the visuals, you wouldn't assume such.

Founded in 2015 in my current dwelling of Hackney, East London, by designer and runner Tim Soar, SOAR Running has kept a tight focus on high-quality specialist running apparel – the type of gear that gets you out of bed and on the streets with no qualms.

Within the showcase, SOAR's key pieces, which include short-sleeved tech tees, performance shorts, and running caps, take center stage on the staging ground for which they were crafted.

There's plenty to be desired within the editorial, and the line-up at large, which you can browse and shop in full over at HIP's online store.