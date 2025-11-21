Who Knew Furniture Fabric Would Make Such Great Jackets?

Vietnamese sculptor Danh Vo never imagined Kvadrat’s Sisu fabric could be used for clothing. However, he did see the beauty in its thick full-bodied woollen yarns when others didn’t.

Vo was one of the first to rediscover Sisu, an otherwise unreleased check-patterned upholstery fabric designed by Nanna Ditzel, an influential designer known as the “grand dame of Danish design.” He persuaded high-end Danish textile company Kvadrat to recreate the hard-wearing but plush fabric in 2021, though he only imagined Sisu would be utilized for furniture.

Japanese fashion label SOPHNET. had other ideas.

SOPHNET. has transformed this artful upholstery fabric into a three-piece collection of utility-inspired clothing, proving it looks equally beautiful on a jacket as on a sofa.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

“[Sisu is] meant to go on furniture. It’s very durable, which you need for a sofa that you rub yourself on a lot,” said Vo in a recent video interview. “It was really beautiful to see that somebody took it up and thought it would be good for clothing. That was a very nice surprise.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The SOPHNET. x Kvadrat collection includes a chore coat made entirely of Sisu, its voluminous wool yarns producing an intricate checkered pattern across its body contrasted against a black leather collar. Sisu is used more sparingly on a bomber jacket of faded nylon and straight-legged cotton twill cargo pants, on November 21 via SOPHNET.’s website, its rich texture contrasting with the hardy militaristic fabrics.

Kvadrat, a family-owned company that’s been around since 1968, is a leading maker of high-end upholstery fabrics, its creations found in the furniture at MoMA New York and utilized by artists like Peter Saville. On only rare occasions, its robust materials find their way onto clothes.

Raf Simons, now a regular Kvadrat collaborator, first used the company’s materials during his time at Jil Sander. It’s also popped up on accessories like New Era caps. Kvadrat’s tactile textiles are so deeply textured yet so strapping, fashion designers were bound to take notice.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.