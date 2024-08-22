PlayStation Is Coming for Streetwear

PlayStation is slowly inserting itself into the hype-driven world of streetwear and it (ironically) isn’t playing around.

The video gaming brand is launching collaborations that show it has its ear to the ground of what’s happening in fashion. In all truth, PlayStation’s streetwear collaborations have no business looking as good as they do.

Together with the football lifestyle brand F.C.Real Bristol and the Japanese fashion label SOPH., two regular collaborators, PlayStation is releasing an excellent retro football-inspired collection.

A vast 28-piece drop, it has everything a fictitious PlayStation-sponsored football club could need.

In the release, there are football shirts (cut in an oversized silhouette, like the old-school ‘90s shirts), warm-up tracksuits, and even what looks to be a goalkeeper shirt. If you’re willing to buy all of this gear for your five-a-side team, you’ll be claiming your stake as the best-dressed amateur footballers ever.

The collection is relatively simple, the type of football-inspired gear we’ve become used to seeing at a time when vintage football shirts are more fashionable than ever. However, the iconic status PlayStation’s logo holds elevates it to another level.

That is, at the end of the day, a big element of what makes a great streetwear brand: having a logo that holds weight to turn simple products into something collectible. Supreme has the box logo, Palace has the tri-ferg, and PlayStation has its 3D “PS” logo.

This football-inspired collection, available to shop from August 23, isn’t the only example of PlayStation appeasing the streetwear crowd. Next year, the legendary Nike x PlayStation AF1 sneaker is returning.

A grail that sells for over $7000 on resale sites, it will undoubtedly be one of the biggest sneaker drops of 2025.

And what's better to match with your Nike x PlayStation sneakers than a full PlayStation x SOPH x F.C. Real Bristol tracksuit? PlayStation is building a well-rounded streetwear wardrobe.